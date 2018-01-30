LahainaTown Action Committee honors Robin Vega and MegaVega Properties

MegaVega Properties and Robin Vega were honored by the LahainaTown Action Committee at their annual meeting on January 22. LAC Board President Snehal Patel presented the 2017 LAC Volunteer of the Year award to Vega and the Business of the Year award to MegaVega Properties at the Pioneer Inn Courtyard.

“Not only did MegaVega Properties support the efforts of LahainaTown Action Committee’s events and initiatives, Robin Vega personally gives her time volunteering at every Second Friday Event, the Lahaina Golf Classic, Fourth of July in Lahaina, Halloween in Lahaina and the Lahaina Holiday events,” said Patel, “Robin and her company are instrumental to the success of our organization and on behalf of the board of directors we are very grateful. This is a long overdue recognition of Robin and MegaVega Properties.”

The meeting also included a key note address, “Success with Aloha,” by Julie Yoneyama, the Director of Leisure Sales for Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau; the LAC also held a board election. Board members Jack Starr, General Manager of Kimo’s; Tambara Garrick, Regional Sales Manager of Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.; Mousa Hassan, owner of Paradise Lahaina and State Representative Angus McKelvey were all on the ballot for re-election to a new three-year term and approved by the LAC membership. Sean Corpuel, who previously served on the board of directors from 2012-2015, was also re-elected to the board for the upcoming term.

Katarina Tualemoso, Interim Executive Director of LAC, presented the 2018 calendar of events and the meeting ended with networking including music by Michael Guzalak on saxophone and complimentary pupus donated by Beach Bum’s Napili, Kimo’s, Pioneer Inn, Cool Cat, Captain Jack’s, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Longhi’s Lahaina and Koa.

LahainaTown Action Committee promotes, preserves, and encourages the historical, cultural, social, commercial and environmental vitality of Lahaina. The LAC was formed by businesses owners and residents in 1988 to preserve the historic integrity, re-kindle the small town atmosphere and promote the uniqueness of Lahaina.

Photo (L to R): Snehal Patel, Tambara Garrick, Robin Vega

Photo courtesy LAC