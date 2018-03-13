Keiki Playhouse opens at Queen Ka`ahumanu Center



A new Keiki Playhouse in the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center opened officially on Mar. 3. The playhouse and party venue offers an array of keiki-friendly play spaces, including an enchanted castle, pirate cove, veterinary clinic, grocery store, pizzeria and more. Costumes including tutus, butterfly wings, super hero capes and other fun imaginary dress up options are available for purchase, along with light refreshments.

“We are so very excited to have The Keiki Playhouse here at QKC,” said Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “So many customers have been anxiously awaiting their opening. Their team has taken great care in creating a fun, educational and safe keiki environment that encourages imaginary play and learning.”

The Keiki Playhouse is located in the south concourse on the second level; it is open to children two to 12 years old. The kids’ space offers hourly and daily rates, along with numerous play packages including “Drop & Shop,” “Date Night” and more.

Play rates start at $12 per child including a loyalty program. A dedicated birthday party room fits up to 60 guests with birthday party packages including food, beverage, crafts, cakes, character appearances and more. A Spring Break activity program is now available through Mar. 23. It features structured activities of arts and crafts, science, music, reading and more.

For more information, visit Queenkaahumanucenter.com or the QKC Guest Services desk.

Photo courtesy Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center