Ka Lima O Maui’s Annual Job Fair at Wailuku Community Center

Ka Lima O Maui’s Job Fair will be at Wailuku Community Center on Thursday, October 18th. Their 7th annual job fair is being held in honor of National Disability Employment awareness month. This year’s theme is “America’s Workforce: Empowering All,” and will feature over 30 employers, mock interview practice, and more. Update your resume and attend to see what your employment future could look like. Free. 9-11:30am. Wailuku Community Center, (395 Waena Pl., Wailuku); 808-244-5502
photo courtesy of Facebook/Ka Lima O Maui
