Jersey Mike’s to help out USO Hawaii on Day of Giving

Jersey Mike’s restaurants in Hawaii will give 100 percent of its March 28 sales–not just profit–to USO Hawaii. The annual Day of Giving, which raised $4.6 million last year, is the culmination of Jersey Mike’s and USO Hawaii’s partnership in the eighth annual Month of Giving Campaign.

During March, customers at three Honolulu and one Maui Jersey Mike’s can make a donation to USO Hawaii. The local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 170 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales–every penny–will help support neighborhood needs,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO.

Last year’s Month of Giving raised more than $5.5 million for local charities nationwide. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $28 million for local charities and distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes. For more information, visit Jerseymikes.com/mog.

Image courtesy USO/Wikimedia Commons