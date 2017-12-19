Hyatt Regency Maui welcomes Klara Crocco as Director of Marketing

Klara Crocco was named the new director of marketing and communications at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. Prior to joining the Hyatt team, Crocco most recently served as the complex director of public relations at The Westin Ka`anapali Ocean Resort Villas and The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa,” Crocco said. “I’ve been fortunate to grow my career in Maui and I look forward to playing a key role with the sales and marketing team in representing this award-winning resort destination worldwide.”

Crocco began her marketing career in New York, climbing the ranks to manager of corporate communications at Kiehl’s and L’Oréal. Crocco relocated to Oahu in 2014 where she worked at Bennet Group Strategic Communications.

At the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, Crocco will be responsible for overseeing the marketing and public relations for 806 guest rooms and suites, 10 food and beverage outlets and the Drums of the Pacific luau. She will also handle the marketing and PR for the rooftop stargazing program, and the onsite wildlife including seven African Black-Footed penguins that are on the endangered species list.

Crocco is originally from Connecticut and graduated from New York University and the University of Connecticut.

Photo: Mayberry Multimedia