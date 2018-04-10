Hyatt Regency Maui announces new staffing moves

Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa Maui has promoted Rhett Ferguson to Director of Group Sales, hired Krystle Alcain as Digital Marketing Manager and hired wedding planners Maxyne Koester and Sarah Hovis.

Ferguson began his career with Hyatt Resorts 18 years ago. He’s been a sales manager for the Hyatt Regency Maui since 2007. In 2017, Ferguson was promoted to Associate Director of Sales, where he lead the resort’s leisure sales team for the last eight months. In his new role, Ferguson will lead the Group Sales efforts for the Resort, which is one of the leading group destinations within the Hyatt Resort portfolio.

“Rhett is an incredible member of our team here at Hyatt Regency Maui,” said Ben Premack, Director of Sales, an an Apr. 6 news release. “His knowledge of the group sales industry coupled with his expertise on Maui makes him an invaluable resource to our clients and team.”

Ferguson began his Hyatt career at the Hyatt Rickey’s before moving over the Grand Hyatt San Francisco where he worked in convention services and group sales. He has an undergraduate degree from SUNY Geneseo and a Masters in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Hyatt Regency Maui also recently named Krystle Alcain as the new Digital Marketing Manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Krystle into our Hyatt Regency Maui ohana,” said Premack. “Her go-getter attitude and experience with strategic content creation will help elevate our resort’s already phenomenal online presence and strengthen our brand awareness among consumers.”

Alcain is an experienced professional with a focused background in hospitality and tourism. She began her career at the Maui Ocean Center where she climbed the ranks to Branding and Marketing Manager. She most recently served as the Public Relations Manager at The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas and The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, where she managed public relations and advertising efforts.

Alcain grew up on Maui and has a bachelor of science in landscape architecture from Colorado State University.

Hyatt has also appointed two experienced wedding sales managers to help couples plan their dream wedding on the Ka‘anapali coastline. Maxyne Koester and Sarah Hovis come to the resort from Levy Restaurants and Montage Kapalua Bay, respectively, and bring a collective 13 years of wedding and event planning experience to the resort.

“Maxyne and Sarah bring exceptional event coordination and creativity to our team,” said Frances Goss, Director of Events. “We are dedicated to providing couples with romantic and memorable wedding celebrations infused with authentic Hawaiian style, and Maxyne and Sarah guide our couples through this, while ensuring they have a uniquely personal experience.”

As a Catering Sales Manager for Levy’s Restaurants, Koester managed a range of events from weddings to arena-sized concerts to the Baseball College World Series. While at Levy’s, which is a nation-wide management group serving 200 sports and entertainment venues, Koester coordinated with clients throughout their entire planning process from site tours to menu sampling to managing the day of the event.

Hovis’ background as a Maui-based wedding planner, as well as member of the Montage Kapalua Bay catering team, has given her a unique talent for assisting couples in planning their dream Hawaiian weddings. Through the planning and coordination of hundreds of Maui weddings, Hyatt officials say she’s amassed an enviable network of wedding vendors based in Maui, which she uses to match the ideal vendor to her wedding couples.

Voted Best Wedding Venue by readers of the wedding resource The Knot in 2018, Hyatt Regency Maui can accommodate intimate ceremonies and celebrations in scenic, private locations throughout the resorts as well as large event with hundreds of guests. All weddings include a dedicated wedding specialist and coordinator and feature customized menus from the resort’s award-winning culinary team.

Photo of Krystle Alcain courtesy Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa