The 12th annual Hui Holomua Business Fest will be at King Kamehameha Golf Club on Wednesday, October 17th. Presented by the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce, this year’s theme is “Ko koa uka, ko koa kai: Those of the upland, those of the shore.” There’ll be presentations by a variety of farmers, business owners, and agriculture leaders. There’ll be a vendor exhibition, a charity auction to benefit Punana Leo o Maui, and the keynote speaker is Chef Sam Choy. $75 – $85. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com
photo courtesy of Teri Gorman
