Maui-based HiVE Energy Systems, LLC has installed renewable energy storage systems at Maui County’s HI-5 redemption centers. HiVE’s intelligent, compact, and environmentally-friendly storage systems replace the former lead-acid battery banks at each facility.

Locally-owned Aloha Recycling has contracted with Maui County since November 2011 to provide HI-5 redemption centers at the county’s neighborhood recycling locations. All locations but one are in areas where it is not cost-effective to connect to the grid, so they have been powered by off-grid solar PV panels. Surplus power generated by the panels was stored in lead-acid batteries which, due to their production of potentially-explosive hydrogen gas, had to be located in specially-constructed safety cages outside the redemption center buildings.

The new HiVE renewable energy storage units are securely located inside each redemption center building, providing safe and reliable backup and evening power as needed. The HiVE units were installed in the Kihei redemption center in December 2018, in the UH Maui College redemption center in early 2019, and will be installed in the Makawao redemption center later this fall.

“The lead-acid batteries at the redemption centers were failing and I wanted to upgrade to safer energy storage systems, said Tom Reed, owner of Aloha Recycling. “I also really wanted to buy from a local company. HiVE has the safest energy storage system on the market, is made on Maui, and they had exactly the units I needed in stock. I couldn’t be happier with our decision to install HiVE energy storage in our off-grid HI-5 redemption centers.”

Image courtesy HiVE Energy Systems

