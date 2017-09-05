Here’s how you can help Na Hale O Maui’s affordable housing land trust

You can now make donations to Na Hale O Maui affordable housing community land trust through the Foodland Community Matching Grants Program. According to NHOM executive director Cassandra Abdul, individual donations of up to $249 may be made at Foodland and Sack n’ Save stores between Sept. 1-30 by using the NHOM program number 78899.

Foodland’s Annual Community Matching Gifts Program, dubbed Give Aloha, was created in 1999 to honor Foodland’s founder, Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan, and continue his legacy of giving back to the community.

Each year, customers at Foodland and Sack N Save stores statewide are encouraged to make a donation at checkout to their favorite Hawaii nonprofit organization. This year, Foodland and the Western Union Foundation will match each donation with more than $300,000 for all organizations combined. Since the program began in 1999, a grand total of more than $27.3 million has been raised for Hawaii’s charities, according to Abdul.

Any individual wanting to donate to a favorite non-profit through Give Aloha must have a Maika`i card, which can be obtained at no cost at check out.

The mission of Na Hale O Maui, which was founded in 2006, is to secure and preserve a permanent supply of affordable housing alternatives for low and moderate- income households in Maui County. NHOM homes never go to market price and are affordable in perpetuity; for example, a three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,080 sq. ft. home was recently appraised at $495,00 and the NHOM price was $260,000. The organization currently has 34 families in affordable homes and is building more homes in Lahaina.

Photo courtesy Na Hale O Maui