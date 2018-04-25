Hawaii Small Business Conference at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The second annual Hawaii Small Business Conference will take place at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 3. Presented by the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and Maui Economic Development Board, this year’s theme is “Plan, Build, Grow: Mapping A Pathway to Success.” It’s a great event for Maui entrepreneurs looking to increasing their business knowledge, sharpen their professional skills, expand their business network and take their business to the next level. $35-$95. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-875-2300; HawaiiSmall.Biz

Photo: Pixabay