The 6th annual Hawai‘i Energy Conference is going down at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, March 27th and Thursday, March 28th. This year’s theme is “Innovation in Practice,” and will bring energy leaders together from Hawai‘i, the Mainland, Japan, and Europe. They’ll exchange ideas on how to better serve customers, renewable energy technology, and the growth of potential market opportunities. Go online for tickets and a full schedule of events. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauienergyconference.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaii Energy Conference

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events