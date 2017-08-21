Habitat for Humanity Maui breaks ground for Kahoma Subdivision

Habitat for Humanity Maui hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 12 for 10 homes it will be building in the Kahoma Residential Subdivision in Lahaina.

Habitat Maui received 142 applications for the 10 single family homes. Applicants were screened to ensure they met Habitat’s criteria to be a “partner homeowner;” those who passed were entered into a lottery overseen by Maui County Housing and Human Concerns Director Carol Reimann.

“Kudos to Habitat for making homeownership a reality for working families in Maui,” said Reimann. The “partner homeowners” were on hand to select lots for their new houses. “It was chicken-skin as families made their lot selections,” Reimann added.

Habitat for Humanity Maui–which was incorporated in 1996 and officially became an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International in 1997–is also raising funds for a new home build in the Waiohuli Hawaiian Homelands upcountry and two renovations in Wailuku. To date, Habitat has built and renovated 115 houses on Maui, providing safe and affordable homes for more than 500 people.

Habitat will hold its 20th Anniversary Celebration fundraiser at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort on Sept. 30. The event will include dinner, a casino room, a live rock and roll band, dancing, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $195/person and come with $100 in funny money chips for the casino room.

For more information about any of Habitat for Humanity Maui programs or events, please call their office at 808-242-1140 or go to Habitat-maui.org.

Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity Maui