First Na Hale O Maui Golf Tournament raises $30,000 for Maui affordable homes

The first Na Hale O Maui Golf Tournament raised $30,000 to support the construction of 12 new permanently affordable homes in Lahaina. The tournament–hosted by Discovery Land–was held July 16 at the Makena Golf & Beach Club.

The new three- and four-bedroom homes will benefit low and moderate-income island families; families that work and/or live in West Maui will have priority status for the new housing.

“This golf tournament is a great example of working together to make a real difference, changing lives of island families, one home at a time,” said Cassandra Abdul, Na Hale O Maui executive director.

“A special mahalo goes out to the board event committee, volunteers and staff, 19 Team and Tee sponsors and major prize donors,” Abdul said. “Among those donating prizes were the Ka`anapali Beach Hotel, the Grand Wailea Resort, the Fairmont Kea Lani and the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas.”

Abdul said the staff at the Golf & Beach Club was outstanding, the lunch was delicious and everyone enjoyed helping raise funds for affordable housing. “We invite the business community to join us in continuing efforts to build more affordable housing in perpetuity in Maui County,” Abdul added.

Photo of Na Hale O Maui’s first affordable home in Waikapu courtesy Na Hale O Maui