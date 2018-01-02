Fairmont Kea Lani welcomes John Anderson as new Catering Manager and Wedding Specialist

John Anderson has been named Catering Manager and Wedding Specialist at the Fairmont Kea Lani resort in Wailea. In his new position, Anderson will manage the planning, design and execution of social events and weddings at the Wailea resort.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the team where his talent will be showcased through exclusive social events and luxury wedding business at Fairmont Kea Lani,” said Shannah Milstead, Director of Sales and Marketing. “John brings an extensive background in managing top level programs along with an exceptionally strong customer-focused drive for excellence.”

Anderson brings more than two decades of experience in the catering and events industry to his new position. Prior to joining the Fairmont Kea Lani team, Anderson worked as creative director for a large entertainment and special events company based in the Hawaiian Islands. His work in creating distinctive meetings and events has included celebrity weddings, corporate and sporting events and intimate boutique celebrations.

Anderson, a trained chef, enjoys traveling the world to increase his exposure to different cultures through their traditions, cuisine and people.

Photo courtesy the Fairmont Kea Lani