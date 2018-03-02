 Dream Big: Entrepreneur Thursday at SPACESMaui in Pukalani

Dream Big: Entrepreneur Thursday will happen at SPACESMaui in Pukalani on Thursday, Mar. 8. Here’s an opportunity to network and collaborate with like-minded entrepreneurs. The event will offer an opportunity to cover topics relating to creating a business plan, designing a logo, website creation and more. Registration includes free Wi-Fi, a cup of coffee or tea and 100 percent credit on your next booking. $5. 12pm. SPACESMaui, (37 Makawao Ave., Pukalani); 808-664-3593; Spacesmaui.com
Photo: Open Clipart-Vectors/27444 Images
