[MauiTime first broke the story of the sale of Alexander & Baldwin’s old sugarcane lands in November 2018. Our ongoing Changing Maui: Mahi Pono series investigates the new owners of these massive land holdings and the changes they will bring to Maui. View our coverage dating back to November by clicking here. It is part of Changing Maui, a larger series on the changes facing Maui County.]

What’s the old joke? How do porcupines make love? Very, very carefully. Well, a delegation from Maui’s newest and biggest landowner Mahi Pono participated in a porcupine-like commingling this week with about 50 members of the Alliance of Maui Community Associations. The Mahi Pono posse included parent company big dog Ryon Paton, who was on island this week for another round of meetings, senior vice-president of operations Shan Tsutsui, consultant Sean Lester, and booster Tiare Lawrence. The group appeared at the Association’s monthly meeting at the Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville.

Those who attended said the delegation’s hour-long appearance at the two-hour meeting had its ups and downs, as members from community associations around the island wished them well but also pressed hard for details on the December $262 million sale of – well, now we’re not sure how many acres, but more on that shortly – former Alexander and Baldwin sugarcane land to Pomona Farming, a joint venture between Paton’s Trinitas Partners and Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

The media was specifically not invited to this meeting, so I needed to rely on notes that were taken and input from folks who attended, some for attribution, others on background.

Among the big headlines: Attendees learned that Mahi Pono intends to plant coffee and citrus, and raise cattle (which had been discussed during meetings with various politicians this past month, but not with others, until now). The company has already brought in “the best citrus experts in the world” from Sunkist, who said the land is “very suitable” for citrus.

Mahi Pono plans to invest in a slaughterhouse. It plans to develop superfoods of the future. There will be opportunities for farmers. It will look into new uses for old cane haul roads. It will create a processing, packaging, and distribution center that will be available to the public, possibly. It will provide lots of jobs. There will be better “food security.” By the time the operation is up and running, the Mahi Pono investment could run as high as $600 million (including the purchase price).

Those were the high points. The low points were basically that the high points didn’t have a lot in the way of details.

“About half the people thought, ‘Gosh, this is a new opportunity, a new chance. Let’s work with these guys and see if we can make this a reality,’” said Haiku Community Association president Lucienne de Naie. “The others felt that the hard questions weren’t being answered and their trust level wasn’t very high.”

De Naie’s personal opinion: “[Mahi Pono] didn’t know much about what they had bought.”

Which brings us to a prime example: the acreage. When moderator Dick Mayer introduced the Mahi Pono group, he mentioned the 41,000 acres of farmland and 15,000 acres of watershed purchased. Tsutsui, according to those who were there, corrected him and said the total acreage was 40,000. Then Paton corrected Tsutsui, saying the total acreage was 60,000.

Afterwards, Dick Mayer reflected, “That struck me as very odd.”

So at this point, I guess we should just say that Mahi Pono owns a big bunch of land in Central Maui.

There were a lot of other unknowns. There are no estimates of water use. There were no maps provided or discussed. The land hasn’t been allocated yet for specific crops. Questions about disputed titles to Hawaiian lands remain questions.

“I think they need to have a real sense that there is a deep hurt in the Hawaiian community over that land and the water,” de Naie said. “If they want to be successful, it’s part of [Mahi Pono’s] kuleana to reach out and get people talking about it and find out if there’s any solutions on the horizon.”

And much still isn’t known about the pension fund that bankrolled the investment. One of the points being emphasized by Paton and others about the purchase is that the pension fund investment would be long-term and not dependent on instant income – so called “patient money.” That concerned Pa‘ia businessman Martin Brass, who questioned Paton about the statements. “I hope they can pull this off, but there’s no such thing as free money,” Brass said Thursday. “It’s an ambitious effort that has many risks to it. If this project can’t generate a return at some point in the future, there will be some manager whose compensation is based on their portfolio and if this part isn’t performing… they’re going to get rid of it.”

In Brass’s opinion, “that’s probably the biggest risk of everything being discussed, that at some point it could go back on the block, with uncertain protections for the Important Agricultural Lands.”

Mike Moran, president of the Kihei Community Association, said Thursday that he “commended” Mahi Pono for even showing up. “There have been lots of developers who would never have bothered.”

But Moran echoed the sentiments expressed by others when he said of Paton, who did most of the talking at the meeting, “He didn’t seem so well-informed about Maui. Maybe I was expecting too much, but if he was going to do all the talking, maybe he should have been better prepared. I hope he’ll give it another shot as he learns more. We all want it to succeed.”

Moran also wasn’t thrilled by the crops mentioned. “How much coffee are they going to grow? It’s not food. It can’t sustain us.”

It didn’t sound like coffee, cattle, and citrus were at the forefront of Mahi Pono’s meeting with Mayor Victorino Wednesday.

“Squash, cabbage, and corn,” were the potential Mahi Pono crops Victorino mentioned Thursday during an interview with KAOI’s Jack Gist, although he added that nothing had been finalized. “It gives me a lot of hope that we will see green fields out there again, raising edible crops.”

Victorino said he was “really, really excited” by the possibility of a collaboration between Mahi Pono and Maui County. However, like many of the people who attended Monday’s community association meeting, Victorino also expressed “apprehension. Like I told them yesterday, the proof is in the pudding. I’m watching. Everybody’s watching. Be careful what you say because we’ll hold your feet to the fire.”

Mahi Pono senior VP of operations Shan Tsutsui did not respond to a request for comment.

Photo 1 courtesy of Alexander and Baldwin