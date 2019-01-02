Bev Gannon shares aloha with Boys and Girls Club

Beverly Gannon celebrated Hali‘imaile General Store’s 30 year anniversary in October with a fundraising campaign benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Maui. HGS owner and chef Gannon celebrated Hali‘imaile General Store’s momentous anniversary by creating a donation matching program for restaurant guests at both Hal‘iimaile General Store and Gannon’s Restaurant.

“We were so excited that the Maui community came to both of our restaurants to donate to this amazing organization” said Gannon. “Our goal was to involve our guests in participating in a worthwhile cause, while celebrating our 30 years on Maui in a meaningful way.”

Gannon presented a $30,000 check to the Maui Boys and Girls Club – $15,000 donated by guests of HGS and Gannon’s, and a $15,000 contribution match from Bev and Joe Gannon. 100 percent of the donation will go towards programs and supplies directly affecting kids that are members of Boys and Girls Club of Maui.

Bev and Joe selected the location of HGS because of its proximity to their home; their original concept was a take-away deli and a kitchen to serve their growing catering company. “On our opening night, October 14, 1988, 150 people came to the door requesting a seat!” Gannon said. “They wanted a restaurant! I had never worked in a restaurant in my life! I had only one bartender and two cooks – no servers or dishwashers. We all looked at each other and knew the next day things had to change. On October 15, 1988, Hali’imaile General Store became a restaurant.”

