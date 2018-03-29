Annual Master of Retail Success in Maui at Kahili Golf Course

The sixth annual Master of Retail Success in Maui workshop happens at the Kahili Golf Course on Wednesday, Apr. 4. It’s a chance for the public, entrepreneurs and Maui business owners to hear stories from five local businesses: Kihei Caffe, Maui Cattle Co., Native Intelligence, Two Chicks in a Hammock and Oko‘a Farms. Attendees will hear valuable insights, get advice and learn about how to confront challenges. RSVP required. $62. 5:15pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Mauibusinessbrainstormers.org/2018MRSM.html

Photo of Two Chicks in A Hammock courtesy Linn Nishikawa