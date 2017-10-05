Annual Business Fest with Brian Schatz at King Kamehameha Golf Club

Maui Time

The 11th annual Business Fest will take place at the King Kamehameha Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 11. This year’s keynote speaker will be U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, D–Hawaii. It’s presented by the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and other speakers include Ben Sherman, Celeste Ferguson of the American Indian and Alaska Native Tourism Association and Ramsay Taum. Hawaii State Senator Brickwood Galuteria will offer opening remarks. $75+. 8am-4:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

