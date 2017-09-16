‘A Woman’s Place Is…’ American Business Women’s Day on Maui at King Kamehameha Golf Club

A Woman’s Place Is… American Business Women’s Day on Maui will be at King Kamehameha Golf Club on Friday, Sept. 22. The event will feature female speakers like Gladys Coelho Baisa, Judy Palmer Capertina, Debbie Finkiewicz, Melanie Marrero, Leslie Malulani Shizue Miki, Susie Thieman, Diane Haynes Woodburn and Mylen Fe Yamamoto. They’ll discuss women in business and what they’ve learned as entrepreneurs. RSVP online required. $40. 11am-2pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauibusinessbrainstormers.org
Photo of Gladys Baisa courtesy County of Maui
