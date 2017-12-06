2017 MauiTime Local Holiday Gift Guide

Buying gifts for people is hard. It requires money and thought–two items that aren’t so easy to bring together in mass quantities. So to help you out, we put together this handy little guide of gift ideas that can be found around Maui. Some of the items were made here, others are merely sold here. But everything here supports a business right here on Maui.

Though it required a stupid amount of labor and exertion from our staff, we did all this because we know how easy it is to just buy stuff online. While great for some things, we think that if you’re going to buy something for a friend or loved one, then it’s best to keep it local.

SKATE FOREVER

We happen to know someone (okay, it was Anthony Pignataro) who didn’t step onto a skateboard deck until the age of 40. Lame, sure, but he can personally attest to the fact that boards make great gifts. And what’s more, his first (okay, only) board came from Hi Tech, because they’re beautifully designed and put together, with cool designs and solid hardware.

Hi Tech, 425 Koloa St., #107, Kahului; 808-877-2111; Surfmaui.com

REST ASSURED

For the last decade, Hang Loose Hammocks has been providing all things hammocks for people on Maui. Their hammocks are ethically sourced, well-made and comfortable to lay in. You will, as the company states, “rest assured.”

Hang Loose Hammocks, 671 Front St., Lahaina; 810 Haiku Rd.; Hangloosehammockshi.com

UPCYCLED WONDERS

CUT Market is a charming little boutique full of preloved, upcycled wonders. This white and blue flowery top is just one of the treasures they offer.

CUT Market 45 N. Market St., Wailuku; 808-868-0666; Facebook.com/cutmarketmaui

PERFUME OIL

Bootzie Colada perfume oil is playful, sensual, sweet and tropical. It has fragrant notes of pineapple, vanilla and coconut. Putting it on is like pushing your toes into the sand while sipping a Pina Colada.

Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.; 808-495-4161; Enchantressgallery.com

HOME BAKED GOODIES

Talk about broke-da-mouth. Lei Dudoit, better known as Mama Lei, hand bakes these mouth watering morsels at her home in Kahakuloa Village. Offering a wide variety of sugary sweet goodness all made with love, you can find her with her ohana set up at Nakalele Blowhole. Mama Lei’s by Lei Dudoit, Nakalele Blowhole, Rt. 340, Mile Marker 38; 808-344-5087; [email protected]

ALOHA SHIRT

Lost on Maui offers Hawaii exclusive apparel that’s not only stylish but comfortable too. They have a large selection of Mayhem surfboards available in-store, unique products and much more.

Lost on Maui, 11 Baldwin Ave., Paia; 808-214-5704; Facebook.com/Lostonmaui

HANDMADE PINEAPPLE SANDALS

Handmade stylish sandals are a perfect gift for the island attire. If The Shoe Fits also provides footwear from wedding, work boots, diabetic footwear, shoes for hard-to-fit feet and shoe repair, too.

If The Shoe Fits, 21 N. Market St., Wailuku; 808-249-9710; Teriedmonds.com

AQUADELICS DRAGON RAINBOW BOARD SHORT & TRUCKER HAT

Psychedelic, tie dye, handmade clothing and accessories, the Jammin’ collection offers counterculture street apparel while maintaining a feel-good style.

Jammin’ on Maui, 137 Hana Hwy., Paia; 808-419-6585; Jamminonmaui.com

KONA COFFEE & COFFEE MUG

Serving the colorful community of Wailuku since 2011, this is where the hip come to sip. Made with the finest local and organic ingredients they offer handcrafted drinks, homemade pastries and gourmet café fare.

Wailuku Coffee Company, 26 N. Market St., Wailuku; 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

BLUE MAUI CLUTCH AND WHITE BABY MAUI TRUCKER HAT

A brand that portrays the essence of life and living on the Valley Isle. This bright shop features casual, Maui-inspired apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

Maui Thing, 7 N. Market St., Wailuku; 808-249-0215; Mauithing.com

SEGWAY MAUI

There are few better ways to imagine that you’re in the world of the Jetsons than by rolling around town on a self-balancing scooter. Segway Maui offers a ton of options, too: the Segway miniPRO that has mobile app control, Segway miniPro, Segway miniLite, Segway miniPlus and the Ninebot One wheel, which is the starship Enterprise of self-balancing unicycles.

Segway Maui, 991 Limahana Pl., Lahaina; 808-661-8284; Segwaymaui.com

CBD CHOCOLATE BAR & SHERLOCK PIPE

CBD Milk Chocolate includes active Cannabidiol, a naturally derived component of hemp oil. You can get it at Maui Mana, which also sells a variety of glass & water pipes, hookahs, vaporizers, e-cigarettes and edibles. Maui Mana offers apparel, CDs, jewelry and psychic readings at their Makawao location.

Maui Mana, 21 Makani Rd., Makawao; 808-298-0403; Mauimanasmokeshop.com

1794 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-875-7881

STILL SMOKIN’

With three locations across Maui, Still Smokin’ is one of the island’s best sources for smoking supplies. It’s family-owned, and all locations offer great service and expert information.

Still Smokin’, 346 N. Market St., Wailuku; 808-873-3111

70 Kapunakea St., Lahaina; 808-661-1115

30 Manao Kala St., Kihei; 808-874-1040

THE ONE SUP BOARD BY SUNOVA

Second Wind Maui is an exclusive dealer for beautiful, all wood construction Sunova boards in Hawaii. Voted five years in a row as Maui’s best SUP shop, this is the best source for all your watersports needs.

Second Wind, 111 Hana Hwy., Kahului; 808-877-7467; Secondwindmaui.com

GALAXY MERMAID SHIRT

How cool is this? It’s a 100 percent cotton, hand-printed t-shirt with a mermaid draped over a crescent moon. It makes perfect sense that you’d find this at Wings Hawaii, a little boutique on the North Shore that sells women’s clothing, accessories and jewelry. Everything there is whimsical, free spirit and just plain fun.

Wings Hawaii, 69 Hana Hwy., Paia; 808-579-3110; Wingshawaiishop.com

LUA POTHOLDERS

“Oh boy! Potholders!” said no one ever at Christmas. Then again, maybe that was just because they didn’t get screenprinted potholders from Maui Hands. Because these potholders are actual works of art. Look at them: meticulous stitching, bright colors, vibrant imagery. Maui Hands as a wide array of artistic gifts, but the more we look at this potholders, the more we like them.

Maui Hands Paia, 84 Hana Hwy, Paia; 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

RIP CURL WETSUIT

Ain’t this the cutest wetsuit? Imagine your little grom ripping it on da waves in one of these. This watersports superstore has it all from windsurf, kiteboard, kayak and stand-up paddle board equipment, to apparel and more. What’s more is the 2018 Neilpryde Waterwear collection is now in stock, so let the adventures begin.

Adventure Sports Maui, 400 Hana Hwy, Kahului; 808-877-7443; Adventuresportsmaui.com

OLUKAI SLIPPERS

Crafted from the finest material, this is a perfect gift for that special man in your life, plus every pair of OluKai supports Ama OluKai Foundation’s mission in Hawaii. They also offer, windsurfing gear, clothing, accessories and more, so find your Simmer Style.

Simmer Hawaii, 99 Hana Hwy., Paia; 808-579-8484; Simmerhawaii.com

HUBBOARDS BODYBOARD AND TRANSIT BODYBOARD BAG

This brings back memories of Ewa Beach, when the surfs up head to the beach. And The Foam Co. got you covered with surfboards, bodyboards, clothing, accessories and DVDs too.

The Foam Company, 275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului; 808-873-7933; Thefoamco.com

OOLALA BLUEJAY OOFOS SLIPPERS

Feet rejoice! OOFOS is not just a slipper it’s recovered technology for your feet. Centrally located Green Ti offers massage and acupuncture care, handmade jewelry, therapeutic products and more. Let’s retreat to Green Ti.

Green Ti, 40 N. Market St., Wailuku; 808-242-8788; Greentimaui.com

KOOL KOMBI

Pacific Whale Foundation offers many, many ways to tell someone how much you care about him or her. But when was the last time you did so with a cooler shaped like a Volkswagen Kombi? Designed by Aaron Jackson, it’s made from 100 percent recycled oil drum barrels, and no two are alike. How cool is that!

Pacific Whale Foundation, 300 Ma‘alaea Rd.; 808-856-8323; Store.pacificwhale.org

612 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-7447

MAUI HONEY

We all know the sweetest thing you can give your sweetie is something sweet. But candy bars are too cheap, cookies crumble too easy and pies are difficult to wrap. But honey–sweet, local honey made by Maui bees–comes in its own easy-to-wrap jar. It also tastes incredible, which definitely helps.

Maui Bee Farm, 808-298-9476; [email protected]

ONLY LEASH

Only Leash was invented and made in Maui this year. It’s the first looped bungee leash your dog can wear. It slides on and off your dog in a simple, quick motion. It’s made and sold on Maui, for people and dogs who live on Maui.

Only Leash, [email protected]; Onlyleash.com

RUEBELLE NECKLACE

The Mercantile is an upscale boutique for men, women and the home in Makawao. As such, they carry a wide variety of items, like this Ruebelle Necklace made of black mango wood with a pave diamond. They also offer eclectic treasures like a papaya art pocket clutch and a “Spiritual Gangster” tank top.

The Mercantile, 3673 Baldwin Ave., Makawao; 808-572-1407; Facebook.com/Mercantile.Makawao

MELEANA SWIMWEAR AND WAKE AND BAKE PIPE COFFEE MUG

As they say this is a “Shop For Your Head” featuring a large selection of tobacco smoking supplies, concert gear, rasta flags, Maui hand-blown pipes, handmade apparel, beeline, local products and much more.

Westside Vibes, 1087 Limahana Pl., Lahaina; 808-667-1900

HYDRO FLASK

Nothing says love like giving someone an insulated bottle that keeps frosty liquids frosty and scalding liquids scalding. There’s a crazy array of colors and options available, so there’s literally one for everyone.

Alive & Well, 340 Hana Hwy., Kahului; 808-877-4950; Aliveandwellinmaui.com

Down To Earth, 305 Dairy Rd., Kahului; 808-877-2661; Downtoearth.org

MAUI-MADE GLASS PIPES

Tokers who want to support Maui’s local glass blowers should look no further. These pipes are made in Haiku by Scott Norman. They have a durable design and a unique, comfortable mouthpiece for all your smoking pleasure. They’re available at Maui Mana and Westside Vibes (see above for contact info) as well as the following locations.

Haiku Hardware, 375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku; 808-575-9360

Hi Tides 808, 42 Baldwin Ave., Paia; 808-280-4231

CAMELBAK

Regardless of whether you’re a cyclist, runner or paddler (or all three, of course), then you understand the importance of hydration. You gotta drink water, people! Really bad stuff happens if you don’t. Show the outdoor sports enthusiast in your life that you care whether they live or die by giving them a Camelbak.

West Maui Cycles, 1087 Limahana Pl., Lahaina; 808-661-9005; Westmauicycles.com

UKULELE DREAMS

Since 1979, Bounty Music has provided Maui with a wonderful selection of musical instruments. They have guitars, drums, keyboards, amps, recording equipment and a huge line of beautiful ukuleles. They do instrument repairs, too!

Bounty Music, 111 Hana Hwy., Kahului; 808-871-1141; Bountymusic.com

Anthony Pignataro also contributed to this story.

Cover design: Michelle Latorre