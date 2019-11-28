Sign Language: Your compassion is a strength, Pisces

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ve set the ball in motion for a change, and of course you’re terrified. However, I admire your courage, proceeding despite your fears. Since you can’t know what will happen next, it’s brave of you to go ahead anyway. Just trust your gut. It’s served you well in the past, and things have generally always more or less worked out before. They will again – though, as usual, probably not in ways you can predict. Never mind the anxiety – it’s normal, and far preferable to the alternative; staying stationary, safe, and predictable (read: boring) just isn’t your style.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

While your Sagittarian neighbors are famously big risk-takers, you’re no slouch in that department, even if you get less press for it. They may be far more likely to engage in leaps of faith, but that doesn’t mean you never put everything on the line. You’re just much more calculated about it. You know well enough that there’s no such thing as a sure thing, but gambling big when the odds are in your favor is just the kind of action that turns you on. This week you get to show off your chutzpah yet again. Do you still have the guts to take a big (albeit premeditated) risk?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have a knack for making things easy. You’re easy to spend time with, and even when there’s a conflict, you usually find a way to resolve it as painlessly as possible for all concerned. That’s a rare and powerful talent, and one that should come in handy this week. Don’t sell yourself short – social intelligence is just as valid (and more apt to bring you success) than the ability to perform complex math equations or learn three foreign languages. You’re brilliant in lots of ways – but your talent for interaction is what’ll serve you best this week.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A woman drove her car into a friend of mine in a parking lot yesterday. (Luckily, he wasn’t hurt.) Rolling down her window, she didn’t apologize or inquire if he was alright. Instead she simply snapped: “Is my car okay?” When he nodded, she simply rolled up her tinted window and drove off. I don’t know how you get to be this kind of awful person, but you Fish should consider yourselves lucky; it’s unlikely you ever will. Your compassion for others is, ultimately, a great strength. Even though it may feel like it’s holding you back a little this week, try to remember that.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This week I’m going to reiterate advice I’ve given you before, because I think you may need reminding. Being happy as an Aries is fairly simple: Always, always put yourself out there, and simply ask for what you want, boldly and without censoring yourself. Sure, you’ll get rejected some (or even most) of the time, but the more you practice, the better you’ll be at it – and the more often you’ll get exactly what you want, and more. Many people are ready and willing to deliver, but they’re too shy or self-doubting to just offer out of the blue. You can’t afford to be shy, or nothing will ever happen. Go for it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A watched pot never boils, or so they say. Unfortunately, this kind of lame philosophy keeps you from taking action all too often. While it’s true that there are certain processes you can do nothing to accelerate (and your efforts to keep tabs on them may actually slow them down), the situation before you isn’t one of them. There is, in fact, much you could do to help move things along, only you’re too worried your involvement will just trip things up. It won’t. Forego your famous patience and simply jump right in. You’re needed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Make sure you know what’s yours and what belongs to everyone else. I’m not referring to your stuff so much as your responsibilities. Although it might be tempting when the opportunity presents itself this week, shoving off your duties on someone else isn’t the way to go. Not only are they likely to screw it up (which will come back to bite you in the ass), it’s also just not fair. This is stuff you took on, and you should be cool with following through. If you’ve already unloaded it on someone else, go and pick it back up, pronto. It’s still not too late.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don’t be bitter. Because of your general emotional sensitivity, you’ll probably get what feels like the short end of the stick this week. Instead of harping on (out loud or in your head) about what a bum deal you’re getting, try to think of this as an opportunity to demonstrate just how amazing you are at making the most out of what you have. You’re actually quite talented in this regard, when you’re not too busy bitching and moaning about the general unfairness of it all. Show off your skills. We’ll be suitably impressed, I promise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leos can change, of course. It may take a little more work to undergo self-transformation than, say, a Gemini or a Pisces, but naturally anything you set your powerful will to is possible. However, if the change is to please another person, it won’t stick unless it ultimately makes you more joyful than you were before. You’ll backslide, and resentment will rear its ugly head. Be open-minded, be flexible, but also be realistic. If changing for someone else has a reasonable chance at making you a happier, better person, go for it. If that’s not likely, though, you’re better off sticking to your guns.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There are rites of passage that you can safely avoid, like going to prom or having a baby, but there are others (losing a loved one, getting your heart broken, or breaking someone’s heart) that are simply inevitable. Stop running from them; in your attempts to flee, it makes them more painful for all concerned. Instead, accept them with as much grace as you can muster and think of what you can do, not to change the unalterable facts, but to make them easier for yourself and others to cope with and move on from.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s true, Libras aren’t my favorite sign (but some Libras are my favorite people). Unfortunately, too many Libras, in their quest for balance, avoid extremes. It’s easier to achieve equilibrium if there’s not much on the scale. What can I say? Middle of the road types bore me; I’m fascinated with those who thrill themselves and others with their choices, and would never use the words “normal,” “average,” or “regular,” to describe themselves. Now, there are Libras who are able to embrace wild extremes and find balance with an elephant on one side of the scale and a grand piano on the other. That’s exciting. Be normal and low-key if you want, but I’ll always contend that you’re not exactly exploring your best potential.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It seems as if your choices have devolved to three: Climb this mountain, bulldoze it flat, or walk away from it altogether. How you address this particular quandary will tell you a lot about what kind of place you’re in now, in your life. This problem is surmountable with a great deal of effort. You could also demolish it entirely, but you’d also destroy the growth and accomplishment you could reap by transcending it (and miss out on the great big picture view you’d get from up there). Walking away, of course, is probably the least constructive of the three. Then again, it requires the least effort. What’s it going to be?



