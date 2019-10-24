Sign Language: Time to step up, Capricorn (or no one else will)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

When you were younger, you played games to test your own strength much like the way baby animals playfully enact versions of the activities they’ll require for survival and success later in life, like hunting, chasing, and fighting. At some point, though, part of becoming a mature, compassionate, and conscious Scorpio is to stop exercising your power just because you can, but instead learn how to utilize it for a noble (or selfish but harmless) purpose. That’s lesson one, anyway. Seeing as how you should have mostly mastered that, this week is all about lesson two: figuring out when not to use your advantages, and let things play out as if you were a mere mortal like the rest of us.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If Sagittarians were given a superpower of their choice, but only had a second to pick, nearly every one of you would select some form of transportive ability, like flight or teleportation. Leos might choose invulnerability, Pisces telepathy, or Geminis invisibility, but your first instinct would be to acquire something that would help you get around faster, with more ease and freedom. That says something about you. Luckily, you don’t really need a paranormal ability to achieve that general aim; it might just mean a subtle restructuring of your schedule, or your priorities. This week, see what you can do about that.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The whole “with great power comes great responsibility” thing is a concept you only partially buy into. “It’s not my job,” carries some weight with you, too. However, although you needn’t act every time you see an opportunity, there are times when inaction is quite simply the wrong thing to do – namely when an innocent (especially a child or an animal) is harmed by your unwillingness to step up. As long as doing so doesn’t put you in any serious danger, you should consider it your calling to never shirk this responsibility, at least this week (if not every week). If you don’t step up, it’s depressingly likely that no one will.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In How to Train Your Dragon, the main character discovers that nearly everything his elders taught him about dragons was wrong. Even though this received wisdom had spanned generations, he was willing to disregard it long enough to discover its implicit misconceptions. You, of course, are always willing to question what you’ve been told, and should continue to investigate matters thoroughly for yourself – no matter how much such scrutiny is discouraged. Since such dissuasion is likely to be laid on thick this week, you’ll need to reaffirm and redouble your determination to ignore it, and press on anyway.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

In response to the many suicides of bullied gay youth, one of my heroes, Dan Savage, years ago started a project to speak to teens who might be full of despair (Youtube.com/itgetsbetterproject), essentially delivering the simple (and truthful) message, “It gets better.” Such mentorship and community-fostering is admirable to me. Make extending kindness, guidance, and understanding to those who need it most your goal this week. The coolest part about such an activity is that you won’t just be helping others; you’re likely to feel more focused, directed, and understood than you were before you began, too.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

“Never give up on your dreams!” is the counsel of people who’ve just achieved theirs. While you can’t really go wrong with that message, I’m usually much more curious about the setbacks (or supposed setbacks) they experienced along the way, and how they managed to endure them and persist in spite of them. That would actually be more inspiring to me than the ultimate realization of their goals. Since you yourself have overcome numerous obstacles as you’ve proceeded down the path, please be kind enough to share your hard-won experience with those you see struggling similarly. Help them on their way; they’re very likely to return the favor, down the line, should you need it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s one thing to be generous – and you should strive to continue to embody this admirable trait – and quite another thing, however, to be taken advantage of. Unfortunately, some people aren’t especially good at being aware of or respecting sensible boundaries when accepting someone’s generosity. It’s for these people they invented the saying, “Give them an inch, they’ll take a mile.” Don’t let them spoil your bighearted disposition for the rest of us, though. Don’t allow them to make you upset. When they cross a line, gently but firmly let them know; then carry on as before. If they need to be cut off, cut them off – just don’t cut everyone off.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Sometimes change only happens when people feel they truly have no other choice. Even though we know we’ll probably run out of oil and gas in our lifetimes, few people are conservative in their gas usage; only if petroleum prices skyrocket will most people seriously consider carpooling, bicycling, or public transportation. I think we all know some stuff we could and should change, yet we’re mostly too selfish, lazy, or stubborn to actually do it. I’m hoping you Geminis – more open-minded than most – will be more willing to embrace necessary changes before they’re forced on you (by which time it may actually be too late).

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

As much as we want to make those we love feel safe, that’s not always possible. The simple truth is that, while there are some things you can protect them from, there are many things you can’t, and pretending you can would be perpetrating an illusion. Lying to someone, even with the best and most noble intentions, rarely makes them feel safe – in fact, it’s likely to undermine your more admirable and effective efforts. Continue your efforts to protect those you love – but do so without dishonesty. If something is truly out of your hands, admit it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Despite your love of luxury, most Leos deal with poverty pretty well. Unlike your sensual Taurean cousins, who get frustrated when things aren’t top-quality, Leos really only need a few special things in their lives; the rest can be rather plain, cheap, or ordinary. This ability to make do with less will serve you well this week and in the coming months, but make sure you don’t deprive yourself completely. Selectively pamper yourself here and there, without breaking the bank. Indulging yourself in one or two vital ways is the key to being happy with everything else.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

What you’re up to now is a little like arbitrarily deciding to go through a whole day wearing oven mitts: “Other people are too used to relying on me using my fingers, so let’s see how they fare when I can’t use them!” Besides being exceptionally silly, it’s also a poor way of getting what you actually want: better boundaries and consequently fewer people taking advantage of you or your talents. Take off the oven mitts. They’re just going to make you look petty and ridiculous. Instead, practice figuring out just where your boundaries lie, and how to (at least in the future) effectively enforce them.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

“I’m sorry.” Two simple words, that, when you mean them, can indicate (and change) so much. Unfortunately, simple apologies are frequently ineffective because of how often people deliver them insincerely or arbitrarily. Those who’ve been wronged are reluctant to actually accept them without some more undeniable demonstration of remorse. Luckily for you, such grand gestures won’t be necessary right now, so you can cancel the skywriting and dozens of roses. Ironically, they’d actually make you look disingenuous. A heartfelt, look-you-in-the-eye-and-mean-it apology will do the trick – so give them exactly that.

