Sign Language: Time for new glasses, Scorpio

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Some kinds of bamboo grow so quickly you can almost see it happen. Daily growth is measured in feet, not inches or millimeters. On the other hand, some forms of life scarcely change at all over many years. Your own transformations seem to swing wildly between extremes like these. For years, you labor along with nary a long-term change in emotion or attitude. Other times you’ll surprise us with unprecedented new green leaves, strong new extensions of yourself, until you tower over your former height. Like now. My encouraging advice: Grow fast but not so fast that you get dizzy climbing the ladder of your self-understanding.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’ve heard of “deja vu.” It means, roughly, “already seen.” Other similarly named mental phenomena include “jamais vu” (“never seen”) and “presque vu” (“almost seen”). The former refers to the problem of temporarily being unable to recognize familiar objects or people. The latter describes the sensation of being on the brink of a great revelation, seeing “the big picture,” but not quite getting it. I hope you experience an even lesser-known vision this week, which I’ll call “vouloir voir” (“to want to see”). See things exactly as they are, instead of viewed (and distorted) through the filters of your past. In this case, desire equals ability – you can see, if you want it enough. Open your eyes, Scorpio. The truth is waiting.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This week, you’re the winning contestant in the game show of your life. Press your luck, baby! Go for the big money! When you’re presented with one dangerous but lucrative (monetarily, socially, emotionally) gamble after another, I urge you to take the dare every time. Considering the sane, sensible compromise? Survey says: wrong answer! Don’t settle for that halfway-cool consolation gift. Why should you? You’re eligible for the grand prize! Why simply accept that crappy giveaway toaster? Don’t stop ’til you get the big bucks, whether they’re parceled out in dollars, friendship or love (or all three!).

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Some people have that marvelous knack of applying soothing balm over a wound, stanching bleeding (physical or emotional) with a gentle word. Often, in the past, you’ve had the opposite effect, dismayingly – as if despite your intent to comfort and heal, you’re just rubbing salt in an open cut. Oh briny Goat-fish, I believe in the cautious goodness of your heart, and so do most of your friends. That’s why these sometimes clumsy gestures have usually only led to a forgivable sting, and rarely a scar. This week’s healing of a longstanding hurt is also an opportunity to learn some of that beneficent grace, bringing you one significant step closer to being a more potent and effective healer than you ever imagined.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You know those novels you start reading but never finish? For a while after putting them down, you could still pick them up right where you left off. But if enough time passed, you’d have to flip back to page one to know what’s going on. This week, you can take that situation you’d almost forgotten about and finally deal with it. Why bother resolving a confusing, half-remembered chapter of your life? Only one exceptionally good reason: The sequel is much more exciting (and lucrative) and will only make sense if you’ve finished book one.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisceans rarely get mad. Oh sure, I’ve seen you fuming in the corner, stewing in your own juices. But your gentle, watery nature seems to resist ever bursting into flames. Think of your life as an old building. You’re the landlord. I long for the day that your anger sets off smoke alarms, has squadrons of fire trucks screaming around corners to answer your rage. I don’t want to see anyone hurt. Nor do you, obviously – that’s the primary reason you’ve avoided difficult emotions like these. Just consider this: In the long run, a short-lived explosion is far less damaging and easier to repair than years of water damage.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

While visiting Varanasi, India, a gray monkey (with a bright pink butt) came daily to the balcony of our hotel on the Ganges to steal food. I usually managed to scare them off. What a nuisance! Or not? I actually enjoyed those mock-skirmishes with our monkey thief for the same reason I love play-fighting with my dog – they bring me closer to my animal self, stirring some deep, satisfying primate instinct in me. Many humans fantasize that we’re not animals. But you understand, Aries. Some of your happiest moments have been in communion with nature. Go ahead: Pound your chest, eat a banana with deep gorilla satisfaction. Get in touch with your animal side this week and strut around like the big, hairless monkey you are.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Just because you hang out with some fast-talking, brilliant, and outrageous friends, you’re privy to many experiences that you might’ve missed out on otherwise. As a result, you’ve led a pretty lucky life. But sometimes you can’t help feeling that only a little of your good fortune was bought by your own merit. Whether or not that’s true, don’t feel bad about it. It’s you those amazing friends like, after all. Besides, this week you’ll get to do more than ride the coattails of your companions. They’ll be hanging on to your shirtsleeves or eating your dust. Now that it’s your lead, all that’s left to decide is: Where will you take them (and yourself)?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your desire for clarity won’t come from peering into a crystal ball, watching television or otherwise zoning out. I encourage you to concentrate the diffusion of your thoughts into some manageable form. Perhaps you’ve been spending too much time living in your head. A brisk jog, scouring shower or even mindful consumption of a clear glass of water can help remind you that you have a body, which is just as much a tool as your mind. Use it. When you’re done giving your brain a break, it just might be willing to let you use it again.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Lately you’ve been such a sweetie. The kind with a hard, shiny, candy shell and a soft, gooey center. You’ve been awfully worried that someone might crack that colorful exterior and expose the tenderness beneath. Fair enough, but don’t get too agitated. According to my astrological calculations, your vivid emotional exoskeleton should hold up just fine. You’re crunch-proof. However, even the most stubborn bonbons can hardly resist tender persistence. But should you meet the person who’s prepared to patiently dissolve your emotional defenses, I doubt you’ll be complaining as you melt in their capable mouth.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

I often think of you as some kind of metaphysical yo-yo. Constantly spinning and twirling in a flurry of activity, while simultaneously swinging from the deeply familiar to the distant unknown (either emotionally, out in the “real world” or both) and back again. I’m so in awe at the way you maintain your self-awareness in the midst of all this motion. Now that I’ve called attention to this astounding ability of yours, I hope you won’t totally freak out when you notice the deeper and darker (read: more exciting and magical) waters you’re treading this week.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

New habits encounter resistance. The inertia of the past is as thick and ugly as raw sewage. The first week or three of going to the gym, you’re sore, aching – it’s so hard to drag yourself through that damn workout. For me, I used to (and still do, to some extent) struggle with writing. But I learned to overcome that painful reluctance because I can vividly recall how good it feels to complete a piece of work. Likewise, you can learn to dangle the potential pleasure of your new practices like a carrot in front of the jackass stubbornness of your inner opposition. Ideally, every moment of our lives should be made up of satisfying habits and joyful spontaneity. True, there’s a lot of necessary shit that just can’t be enjoyed, but it’s your task this week to find or create at least one more thing that can.

