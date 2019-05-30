Gemini (May 21-June 20)

So much of what happens to you is purely the result of your own expectations. If you decide that every Monday is stressful and crazy, then your experience of each and every Monday will be exactly that. While naturally there’s a basis for your opinion (perhaps there is more work to do on Mondays), if you go into work deciding that your previous experiences with harried Mondays will make this one no sweat, that’s almost certainly the way it’ll work out. Why complicate things by preloading them with frustration and annoyance? This week, make things easy on yourself. It’s really just a matter of belief.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Imagine your home was invaded by a particularly persistent pest (like the dreaded bedbug). Learning to just live with them is out of the question, naturally, but they’d still represent a kind of opportunity. I’m not suggesting you open up your very own flea circus and take it on tour, but having a compelling excuse to be out of the house for extended periods of time wouldn’t exactly be a bad thing right now. Run with it. Make the best of a bad situation, and you may discover it’s better than anything that could have happened otherwise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

I love the sound of pouring rain; I never sleep better than during a torrential downpour. Weirdly, I despise actually going out in the rain; I think it’s the combination of being dry and warm while it’s coming down hard outside that inspires that brilliant sense of comfortable well being. This week is all about creating the conditions that will generate a similar sense of serenity and ease within yourself. Ironically, it can’t exist without a bit of unpleasantness; so when some comes your way, be glad. It could be the set-up to a wonderful experience.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re spoiled. We all are. We’re so used to certain luxuries and conveniences that we’re almost handicapped. Start stripping them away, and most of us would have terrible trouble adapting. While many could survive, if not thrive, in a mid-20th century environment, as you start dialing things back, fewer and fewer of us would make it. I’m worried that, as a species, we’ve become less robust and adaptable, instead of more; our ancestors were probably a lot more resourceful, creative, and flexible than we are. I’m also concerned that you may have mimicked this progression in your own personal evolution. This week, harken back to an earlier incarnation of yourself, just to see.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Until they invent realistic humanoid robots with working genitalia (at which point human-human romances will see an all-time low), we’re stuck dealing with the compromises inherent in other people. While you can certainly love someone deeply, there are almost always things you wish you could change about them. Since there’s no way to simply download and install some more appealing and compatible program (our own biological software is much harder to reprogram than the silicon variety in any case), you actually have to learn to live with it (or realize you simply can’t). What you’re doing is still searching for a new piece of code to install. Accept that there is no such thing, and that the two options I mentioned are actually the only ones.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Those who embrace anarchy as a political model recognize the limitations of larger, more organized governmental structures, which have limited capacity to actually safeguard or nurture the well being of the individual citizens they govern, but must instead work constantly to preserve their own stability and longevity. These top-heavy organizations are bulky, inefficient, and expensive. Naturally anarchy wouldn’t work out on a national level (in order not to devolve into violent chaos, individuals must actually take responsibility for themselves), but it could work out well in a much more limited context, like the one you’re working with. Instead of mimicking hierarchical structures, see if you can embrace something more cooperative. It’s likely to work out better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

What’s keeping you from what you want is, ironically, mostly nothing. Think of a chain-link fence; there’s more empty space than solid matter between one side and the other – those thin pieces of interlocked metal make all the difference. This particular fence is even less substantive. It’s not even a fence made of lasers – this barrier is composed entirely of inhibitions. You’ve rarely encountered this kind of thing before, so you don’t realize just how permeable such a wall actually is. What feels like a solid steel barricade is actually about as unbreakable as one composed of cardboard. Push through it, already.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Unfortunately, the shortsightedness of many people has already cost us countless animal species, lost to extinction. Those who believe we have a responsibility to make sure Earth’s other inhabitants survive humankind fight a mostly losing battle, because people are too lazy, cheap, selfish, or apathetic to help out. I’m certain that in the future – if we have a future – their efforts will be regarded as heroic and noble. It’s too bad that probably won’t happen until it’s too late. Or will it? When was the last time you did something heroic and noble? Next week, I want you to be able to say, “last week,” or, better yet, “last week and every day since.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Many long-term relationships are riddled with lies. The vast majority of partnerships apparently embrace a complex version of honesty. Astonishingly few seem to survive if both people insist on deliberately sharing the whole truth 100 percent of the time. There are truths we tell because it’s the “right” thing to do, and other truths we share for no other reason than because we’re selfish, or have some artificial notion that the truth is always better than a falsehood. Not so. While honesty is almost always the best policy, sometimes a half-truth, an omission of truth, or even an outright lie is the best thing to do in the big picture. That, I’m afraid, is very likely to be the case this week.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Here’s the trap: If you ask for what you want, you’ll get it, only it won’t be as good as it would have been had you gotten it without asking for it. So you end up not asking for it, and consequently not getting it, because the world isn’t as populated by psychics and good guessers as you thought. It’s a compelling trap I’ve seen you fall into repeatedly. By now you should have learned that although once in a blue moon your wish is sweetly and surprisingly granted without you ever having shared it out loud, that actually hardly ever happens. Because this wish is worth granting, make sure you tell it to someone with the power to make it come true.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don’t do the stupid thing. It’s shocking how many mistakes you’ve made even though you knew they were mistakes, deep down in your gut, while you were making them. Not trusting your instincts (or talking yourself out of heeding them) is a terrible habit. This week, work on breaking yourself of it. It’s going to take more than one try to do that, because you’re not used to really listening to your gut, especially when it conflicts with your brain, your desires, or your illusions. However, with a bit of practice, you could get in synch with it again, I’m sure – and you’ll be surprised at how much better your life is then.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

I’m a big fan of the live-and-let-live philosophy. In general we spend far too much time bitchily judging others (usually to prop ourselves up), and not enough time pondering and implementing ways to make the world a better, happier place. Most of the time I would counsel you to simply let most things go, even if it’s difficult to do. This week, though, you have my permission to lay into someone, hard – because they richly deserve it. Tear them a new one. You’ll know it’s the right thing to do by how much better and happier the world is, afterwards.

To contact Caeriel send mail to [email protected]