Sign Language: Enjoy the ride, Cancer

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarians are famously known as the truth-seekers and truth-tellers of the zodiac. Being habitually frank means you can’t always understand (or, occasionally, feel compassion for) those who are deceptive or untruthful in order to get their way, avoid confrontation, or simply for fun. This, however, is one of those situations where you must practice compassion and forgiveness without the empathy that would make it all so much easier. This is not to say you must approve of the falsehoods – just don’t be all condemnatory and mean about it. Remember, you really shouldn’t judge someone until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes. Since their shoes won’t fit your feet, please give them the benefit of the doubt.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You don’t usually have a problem securing the alone time you require to maintain your well-being and sanity – but that does become much trickier over the next couple months, when holiday obligations seem to make some of your family and friends lose their rational minds and assault you with virtually impossible demands and over-the-top guilt-trips. Nevertheless, you must struggle to cling to the equilibrium you know is vital, while being compassionate, graceful, and giving those you love at least most of what they need. This is, of course, much easier said than done. Nevertheless, it’s your current priority.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You find love when you least expect it, or when you’re not looking for it, or so the cliché goes. However, not looking for it and actively avoiding it are two different things. Taking yourself out of most or all situations where you might potentially find what you seek is probably a pretty dumb move – whether it’s romance, or anything else, that you’re looking for. You need to put yourself back into those scenarios that are rife with so much potential, not because you need that potential to be realized, but because you’re at least open to it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Some mornings you’re afraid to look in the mirror, worried it might crack. Fortunately, your self-esteem isn’t exactly in sync with your actual appearance – you’re far more likely to underestimate your own appeal than to imagine it accurately. Try to keep that in mind the next time you’re feeling down on yourself, and perhaps check in with someone who’s likely to be kinder (although not unrealistically so) in their assessment of your current state. One thing’s for sure: Things are never quite as bad as you think they are – so lighten up and remember, the more beautiful you act, the more (most) people will see you that way.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Few things turn you on more than a real team effort – especially one you helped organize. It’s a beautiful thing when people wholeheartedly and effectively work together to accomplish a goal. You could make something like that happen again this week, but it’ll mean having a very clear, cool vision and communicating it effectively without coming off as bossy or pushy. It’s a tricky line to walk, but I’m confident that if you pay attention, and simply think a few seconds before you speak (every time you open your mouth!), you should be able to pull it off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It feels so good to just be kind. You forget that sometimes, because you’re opinionated, stubborn, and passionate, and prone to getting caught up in the moment and your own life. You forget to just go out of your way, for no concrete reason at all, to simply do something extremely, unquestionably nice for someone – preferably someone who has no way of ever paying you back. This isn’t about validation, or karma, or proving a point. It’s just about how good you’ll feel being that generous and sweet – and thus, in a way, doing it for yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If I don’t get enough caffeine into my system early enough in the day, I end up with a headache. It’s unpleasant being a slave to my coffee intake, and a few times a year, I quit, endure two days of headaches, and enjoy a few months of freedom from my morning addiction – until the next time I need a boost and relent and down a cup or two of joe. Most of your habits are similarly innocuous but also restrictive or limiting in the same way. Freeing yourself from them, even temporarily, can be tremendously liberating, psychologically, as well as give your mind, soul, and body a break. Consider doing so this week.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Preparing for an unpleasant (but possible) scenario doesn’t mean you need to be pessimistic about it. In fact, it should be cause for you to relax and enjoy the situation and expect it to go well precisely because you’re prepared. Once you’ve set yourself up for catastrophe, you can chill out, because in the unlikely event it actually happens, you’re good to go. Go ahead and plan around a worst-case scenario this week, but once you’ve done all you can, do your best to forget about it entirely, and simply enjoy what’s actually happening – which is certain to be much better than whatever disaster you imagined.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can’t keep everything you don’t want out of your life. As soon as you’re done piling all your furniture in front of the front door, you’ll realize that you forgot to barricade the back door, or the windows, and suddenly your house is full of zombies – or whatever it was you were trying to shut out. I’ll just assume it was zombies, and now they’ve got you pinned against the blockade you just finished constructing. Imagine that whatever it is you don’t want around is zombies, and deal with it accordingly. Blow its brains out (figuratively, anyway), or at least make sure you’ve got plenty of room to run.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There’s a disturbing thing that happens here and there: when something dramatic happens, many people’s first instinct is to tweet about it, or YouTube it, instead of trying to actively help the situation. I hope that’s still a repugnant concept for you, Virgo. If someone collapses in front of you, please help them before you take out your phone to capture the moment for posterity. In fact, that should be your first instinct in most situations: How can I help? After you’ve done your part (or established there’s nothing you can do), you can think about the other stuff (like capturing a viral internet video).

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Adrenaline junkies get off on the risk to their lives and well-being. However, most of the activities they engage in aren’t nearly as risky as they feel (though they are by no means risk-free). It’s because our bodies have instinctive reactions to certain situations that our rational minds can’t stop – however, we can choose to observe and deal with it in any way we like. For instance, those adrenaline junkies are pretty sure that even though their bodies are certain death is imminent, it’s actually probably not. You can’t do shit about your body’s natural responses to danger, arousal, fear, and so on, but you can control what you do about it. Remember that this week.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Hang out your laundry to dry and you will have fresher, more enjoyable clothes to wear – unless it rains. The wind is free and better than a mechanical dryer, but it’s also unpredictable. Outdoors your clothes can also be filched, peed on by animals passing by, or made fun of by the neighbors. I still think it’s worth the risk (assuming you have anywhere to hang them, of course). When we talk about “not living your life in fear,” it’s usually in reference to rather overbearing concerns – but the little anxieties can put just as much of a hitch in your quality of life. This week, focus on ditching them.



