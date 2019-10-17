Sign Language: Don’t worry about the crumbs, Capricorn

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

There are at least seven major cities that are in imminent danger of sinking, including Bangkok, New Orleans, and New York. Rising water levels due to global warming and crappy foundations are mostly to blame. This made me think of you, Scorpio. Why? You may not realize that you’re in danger of sinking, too, because of poor planning or changing conditions you haven’t been paying sufficient attention to. Of course, unlike a city, you can just pick yourself up and extract yourself from the situation that threatens to submerge you – if you notice before it’s too late.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You Archers are traditionally the zodiac’s nomads, but modern life makes it difficult to really live that way. What happy Sagittarians do instead is to make sure to always leave some space for new things, so that discovery and exploration can be a regular part of their lives, even if the rest of their time is fairly boxed in and accounted for. If you haven’t made that space (or you’ve let it become eroded or forgotten), you’re not as happy and fulfilled as you could be. Take this week to carve out a niche for new stuff to come in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Sure, eating crackers in bed is annoying, but is it really a dealbreaker? You may be putting too much emphasis on nitpicky details and ignoring the largely favorable big picture. Brushing crumbs off your sheets is easier than finding someone who turns you on while making you laugh. This week, try to blow off all that ultimately meaningless crap and focus instead on what’s truly important, for the sake of your own and everyone else’s happiness. Sweating the small stuff will not only make you miserable in the long-term, it’s not much fun in the day-to-day, either.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

I told Capricorns to quit obsessing over the details; you, however, need to focus on them more. When the salient information doesn’t fit in with your sanguine vision, you tend to ignore or disregard it. Although most of the minutiae really is irrelevant, there are some things it’s imprudent to overlook. Optimism can only carry you so far. This week is all about discerning the difference between most of the little shit that doesn’t matter, and the handful of fine points that could make or break the situation; heeding those isn’t being uptight – it’s being wise.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Routine can be comforting, but it can also be stifling. The most exasperating part is that the same pattern can play both roles at different times, depending on where you’re at, or the attitudes of the other people involved. It’s your job this week to notice, one way or another, and let the vibe of the present moment determine how things play out. Skipping a beloved tradition could be heartbreaking or liberating. Be attentive to what the scenario is, and respond accordingly. For every habit you ditch, here’s hoping something new and wonderful enters your life to take its place.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Internal loveliness trumps external gorgeousness in the long run, every single time, because the former can expand and grow indefinitely, while the latter generally only declines. However, in the short-term, good looks usually win, which means it’s easy to pass up the average-looking person you could’ve loved for years, for the model who’ll drive you nuts by the end of the week. It’s your task to try to look past the superficial this week and see what lies beneath. Also, you need to focus more on developing your own inner beauty so there’s something to love once your outer beauty fades.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

When someone asks you to come through on a favor you owe, you might be surprised. It’ll definitely be inconvenient. However, it’s important for you to make good on any promises you made (even if they were mostly unspoken). This isn’t just about your reputation, your friendship, or your priorities. It’s about simply doing what’s right. That, incidentally, should be your ultimate bottom line regarding any and all decisions you make in the coming weeks. Those choices may not always fall in line with your usual habits, the path of least resistance, or your intuition. Yet heeding that imperative over your other impulses will keep you on exactly the right track.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could load your car up with all the baggage you want to get rid of and sink it in the lake. You’re ready to be done with that shit, already, but obviously the solution I suggest is hardly practical; cars are expensive and most of the baggage you want to get rid of is emotional and too big to fit in the trunk. However, there is a way to chuck out that junk that’s nearly as final and effective, if less dramatic. Of course, the specifics must be determined by you – all I can tell you is the solution is more obvious and available than it’s ever been.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Sometimes, like this week, the available choices aren’t especially good. They might even be downright awful. Unfortunately, hanging around and hoping for some other option to manifest won’t get you an out, it’ll just mean one of those crappy choices will get picked by default. Wouldn’t you rather select the lesser of two evils and just make the best of it while that’s still possible? Unfortunately, your window of opportunity is almost expired. You really don’t want to deal with the consequences from the worst of your choices, so make up your mind, quick, before it’s made up for you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Given the choice between a bomb-resistant underground hideout, a practical but unremarkable suburban home, or a luxurious over-the-top modern day palace, and most Leos couldn’t imagine why anyone would select anything but the “no-brainer” last option. However, hardly anyone else would choose that impractical and pretentious building over the others. In some ways you’re just like everyone else, Leo, but you have facets that no one else shares – this week is about those, and how they influence you to make choices others consider eccentric. This isn’t about feeling bad about those differences, but simply acknowledging them in your constant quest for greater self-awareness. They’re part of what makes you so great – and knowing what’s great about yourself is a tremendous power.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could take an amazing photo but if you tried to print it out on construction paper, or with an ancient dot matrix picture, it probably wouldn’t translate. You really need to make sure you give your talents the proper chance to shine, and that means not skimping on the details. Making do is all well and good – but that means coping with something adequate instead of superb, not forging ahead with something that just won’t cut it no matter how hard you try. Take a page out of Leo’s notebook, and remember that who you are and what you do are worth something, and make sure you get what you need to, if not shine like the sun, at least shine like the star you are.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You were already desperately thirsty when you made the perhaps unwise decision to head out into the desert at high noon. Is it any wonder that you almost immediately felt like you were in trouble way over your head? I’m glad you discovered your sense of adventure, and hope you continue to bravely and curiously explore uncharted territories, but learn from some wise veteran adventurer, like those Sagittarians – when they go out on a limb and try something new, they bring supplies, do advance research, and prepare for the unexpected – and consequently almost always have a great time.

