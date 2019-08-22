Sign Language: Don’t be a sore winner, Libra

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Change is always alarming, and I’m sure it’d be a little freaky to wake up and find your house being lifted off its foundations and loaded onto a truck by construction workers and machines. However, before you freak out or try to put a stop to the whole project, consider the alternatives. With a bit of effort, it will be possible to transplant your life with a minimum fuss. Pitching a fit, on the other hand, would do you more harm than good, since those careful workers would likely pass off the job to a passing tornado – who would not drop off your house and life in such good shape.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The only thing worse than a sore loser is a sore winner. People will think you’re lame but probably have a shred of sympathy if you pout after failing or missing out on something, but gloating, sulking, or making trouble after a triumph will earn you nothing but contempt. Graciousness is the way to go, no matter how the chips fall. This week, make sure you demonstrate poise, generosity, and compassion whether you win or lose. Wait, screw that – you should exemplify those qualities every week. You never know who might be watching.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You do what you’ve got to do, every time – not rising to a challenge simply isn’t in your nature. Fortunately or unfortunately, this tendency has caused you to go to some strange places and do some extreme things. While this has in general made you a fascinating and complex person, it’s also given you a chapter or three in your past which you’re not especially proud of. Being able and willing to meet any test head-on is a fantastic quality, especially when it expands your limits and capabilities. But when it compels you sink to new depths, might it not be better to just let things go?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The intentions behind your actions are frequently invisible, and to someone determined to see the worst, it’s easy to interpret certain things you do in especially unflattering ways. We know you’re innocent and well-meaning. However, that’s not obvious to those who don’t know you. Don’t flip out when they completely misinterpret your actions Put yourself in their shoes, even if they’re narrow and pinchy. Coming from that place, a thoughtful and surprising response to their false assumptions will probably nip them in the bud.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Imagine you discovered that a syringe full of your blood could cure any disease. What would you do? Would you tell the world, and try to share this gift with as many people as you could, regardless of the consequences to your own personal life? Would you keep it secret and only give it to those you loved, perhaps in secret? While my example is rather extreme and stinks of sci-fi, it does have bearing on your current situation – the sharing of something that’s yours could have a significant impact on your life, perhaps forever. That’s not to say you should (or shouldn’t) do it; only that you ought to think carefully about when, how, and if you do.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

And to the victors go the spoils. Guess what else? The winners get to tell the story their way, and most people will believe it. That means that those who are willing to use dirty tricks to triumph may never get called out on it, except by the losers, and most people will think it’s just sour grapes at that point. When faced with this kind of opponent, you basically have two options: Sink to their level and pull out all the moral stops, or beat them anyway without employing any questionable strategies. Obviously, the latter is the better choice, if it’s viable. It’s up to you this week to determine whether or not it is.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Ret-conning (short for “retroactive continuity”) is changing up previously established facts in any kind of serial fiction usually in order to make the current storyline work. Unfortunately, people try to pull this stunt in the soap opera of real life sometimes, attempting to verbally rewrite history to suit their current agenda. Because of the general fallibility of memory, they sometimes get away with it. This could lead to trouble for you down the line, so if something potentially fishy is happening, make sure you have some documentation of the facts, in case there are any questions later.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Let’s face it, you have a problem with authority – even when you’re the one in control! Unfortunately, your tendency to chafe when forced to give or take orders of any kind is written all over you, and makes you somewhat ill-suited for any hierarchical situation – such as what you find in most workplaces. This is something you need to learn to be able to get over, hide, or work around. Which of those you choose isn’t important; what’s vital is facing the fact that simply wanting something to be cooperative won’t make it so. Keep up your efforts to help people work together, but in the meantime, make sure you get to keep working.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The person before you is like a stunning example of fall foliage – they’re at their peak right before all their leaves fall off. That’s not to say they won’t have more promising springtimes, flourishing summers, and explosive autumns, but if you get sucked in by all the beauty, and nothing else, you may be left feeling a little let down for the next few months. Luckily, there is more there than an exciting flash of color – however, be sure you’re prepared to notice and appreciate it before you get too close. Otherwise, you’re better off just enjoying this display from afar, aren’t you?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Just because you say you’re open-minded about something doesn’t mean you actually are. Simply wanting to be flexible doesn’t make it so. Sometimes you just have to accept that certain things about the way you are and what you want to get up to are more or less set in stone, and pretending otherwise isn’t going to get you very far. It’s actually much more likely to lead to disappointment and frustration for you and those you involve in these mind games. Self-knowledge is one of the best and most versatile sources of insight and power. This week, focus on taking off any distorting lenses and expanding yours.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Heeding your emotional instincts is all well and good most of the time, but sometimes it just makes your life more complicated, ironically. There are a few things that separate humans from most of the rest of the animal kingdom: Logic, music, and humor are the first that spring to mind. Employing these to deal with complex feelings is sometimes a good idea. I don’t expect you to burst into song the next time you have a fight with someone, but allowing these higher impulses to moderate your lower ones this week will serve you well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If there was a competitive rut-sitting contest, surely you’d win. You’ve dug in your heels and you’re clearly determined to hang in this particular rut you’ve found until the cows come home and pigs are flying around overhead. I’ve accepted that you’re not going to budge until you’re ready to. So here’s my suggestion: Peek outside of the rut and see where you might head next if and when you decide to move on. Is there anything you can do here and now – without leaving your beloved rut – to prepare for the next chapter? If you’re not going to leave the rut you’ve dug, what’s stopping you from making it a prettier, happier, and more productive place to be?

