Sign Language: Do your detective work, Pisces

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you were creating a road from scratch to connect points A and B, you could of course just draw a straight line between the two, and simply blast the shit out of anything in your way. The result would be a very efficient highway, but at what cost? The other option, of course, is to take into account who or what is between the two places, and plot a course that avoids destroying most of the nicest bits, resulting naturally in a much more meandering (but probably prettier and cheaper) road that still does the job. Either option is available to you now. Which, though, will you be happiest with, long-term? Please choose that.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s good that you’re willing to experiment and try something new or a new way of doing things. It’s all too easy for the fixed signs (Leo, Aquarius, Scorpio, and Taurus) to get stuck in a rut, unable or unwilling to change. So the more adventurous and open-minded you can be, the better. However, that doesn’t mean that every experiment is bound to be a success. This one, for instance, might be better classified as a flop. You gave it a good go – now it may be time to go back to your old tried-and-true methods, at least in this particular case.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

I know your excellent intentions have mostly to do with doing a good job, but you’re actually making the situation far more complicated than it needs to be. Perhaps you’re overanalyzing it a bit? Take a step back and access your most pragmatic side. Although they seem useful, you can probably eliminate 75 percent of the steps between your starting point and end goal, and still get there just fine – probably without annoying or overworking anyone, including yourself. Yes, some theoretical situations might throw a wrench in the works, but why don’t you just deal with them if and when they happen, instead of trying to prepare for every eventuality? You (and everyone involved) will ultimately be much more relaxed, and have loads more fun.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

An implied threat isn’t the same as an actual gun to your head, but it can certainly feel as intense. Many people act out of fear of what might happen, even if it’s never been explicitly spelled out. While it would take courage (or foolhardiness) to hold your ground with a loaded pistol at your temple, it’s no less courageous to not back down to the more subtle ominous hints you’ve been facing. It just won’t be as obvious to anyone watching. That shouldn’t matter. Marshal your bravery and stand up for what you believe in. That’s the right thing to do, gun or no gun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You can only dance around the subject for so long. You’ve been stonewalling and avoiding giving a straight answer, because you have an inkling about what kind of fallout might result, and because it’s just easier leaving things open-ended. But eventually you will get pinned down and forced to say something conclusive, once and for all. If it gets to that point, I don’t need to tell you: Things will not go well. Do yourself a favor and control the situation by taking a stand while you’re still on your feet. Trying to do so while you’re on your back just won’t work.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When did you start taking doormat lessons? I almost didn’t recognize you lying there, with footprints all over your back. It’s not your usual style to let people walk all over you. Where’s your fire, your spirit of independence and rebellion? Perhaps you lost track of it for a bit? Luckily, it’s lurking right nearby, waiting to blaze up in an inferno of glory and light. You just need to give it a bit of a reminder spark. A few of the newest people in your life might be shocked and surprised to see this fiery, tempestuous you. The rest of us, of course, will welcome back that hotheaded rabble-rouser like an old friend.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Children, of course, often need goading, pushing, and scolding in order to be convinced to do what’s right, especially when it’s not the easy thing. Although theoretically adults should have outgrown this juvenile tendency, and be willing to do the right thing despite how difficult or uncomfortable it may be, as it turns out many grownups are essentially spoiled children in disguise; they’re loathe to take any route but the easiest way out. Since you’re in a position to potentially help steer someone down a more ethically responsible path, won’t you please do so this week?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

People might not take kindly to you going around and pointing out the truth. Yes, it’s the truth, and people ought to be able to take it, but somehow in reality exposing falsehoods, bursting bubbles, and shattering illusions never goes over well. I would hate for you to give up your noble crusade, but I would advise you to pick your battles more carefully than you have so far. Waging a war on too many fronts will just doom you to failure. Pick a few where some bold truth-telling might do some actual good, and just let the rest slide (at least for now).

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Stories keep changing because memories are malleable. They’re not like a DVD, burned with a certain bit of video and audio that can be endlessly replayed without variation. We perpetually edit or rewrite them, or even cast them with different actors. Few people acknowledge this, and regard their recollections as inviolate as words chipped into a stone tablet. That, however, is simply not the case. Ask any two people about an event they were both privy to and the details they recall will be so different you’ll doubt they were in the same place. Because this week’s decision is mostly based on past events, try to collect as much hard evidence as you can, instead of relying on how people remember something, since that’s not very likely to be particularly accurate.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Right now you’re like a 7-foot basketball player. You think you’ve got the game wrapped up just because you can do a slam dunk. What you’ve forgotten is that that only works if you can get the ball to the basket. A wily 5-footer with great aim could still beat you to the shot from the three-point line. Basically, what I’m trying to get at is: Don’t get cocky. Yes, you have the advantage in this particular match, but it’s by no means a sure thing. You’ve still got to bring your A-game and play it like the other team is in it to win it. They are.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Like a visible panty-line or a boob job, a whiff of desperation will attract as many people as it puts off. But are they the kind of people you’d want in your life? It’s a tricky line to walk. Of course, you want to be real and genuine, but how hard you try to draw someone into your life could have a direct correlation as to whether or not you succeed. Too little and they’ll decide you’re not interested and move on – too much and you’re likely to freak them out. Naturally, finding the perfect line to walk between the two extremes is exceedingly difficult; nevertheless, you should get a little more practice giving it a go this week.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A neglected garden will quickly become overrun with weeds, because they are by definition, hardier, more aggressive, and better suited to the environment than the cultivated flowers and vegetables we would rather grow there. In order to ensure that the plants we want to flourish do so, human intervention of one sort or another is required. The situation before you is much the same. As much as you’d rather not get your hands dirty, and simply sit back and watch the situation unfold, it’s guaranteed to play out in a way that’s not to your satisfaction if you don’t take a hand in shaping it. Roll up your sleeves, grab a spade, and get to work.

