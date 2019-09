This is to all you brain dead idiots who patch the asphalt in our roads: Can’t you put in a smooth patch? People, next time you drive, notice how many times your wheels go KATHUNK, KATHUNK, throwing your car out of alignment and pissing you off. Crap patch jobs are absolutely everywhere and you lame-ass workers should be ashamed. It really is as bad or worse than any third world country and you hacks need to take some pride in your work.

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts