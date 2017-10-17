2017 MauiTime Bar Guide

With so many outstanding bars, restaurants, breweries and cafes island-wide, we couldn’t just highlight one. Each of these Maui establishments offer an array of options for your ultimate experience. If you are looking for breathtaking views and epic sunsets, a romantic diner or farm-to-table cuisine, maybe it’s the entertainments, live music, DJs, trivia and game nights, karaoke and open mic nights and dancing, there’s a place for you–no matter where you are on Maui. There are even a couple of catering bars that will bring the experience to you. And of course we have all your Happy Hour, Pau Hana Hour, Aloha Hour, Hoppy Hour, Sunset Hour and even a Cappy Hour for you coffee enthusiasts. It doesn’t matter what you call it, you’ll find the deals to eat and drink on the cheap. Enjoy, but please remember to drink responsibly and never drink and drive.

WEST MAUI

BEACH BUMS NAPILI

Great food, good times and awesome drinks in Napili. Locals and visitors enjoy their authentic barbecue with large portions and reasonable prices. Join them for Happy Hour everyday from 2-6pm and nightly from 9-11pm, for $1 off draft beers; $3 PBR and Primo TallBoy cans; $4 Kona Longboard drafts, domestic bottles, well cocktails, house margaritas and mai tais; $5 Heineken and Coronas bottles, Jagermeister, Jameson and Fireball shots. Food specials at the bar only from 2-6pm, with $5 pull pork or brisket sliders, tat-chos, pork quesadilla, country fried chicken tenders and wings. (5095 Napilihau St., Napili); 808-868-0494; Beachbumsnapili.com

BETTY’S BEACH CAFE

This family-owned restaurant on Front Street is a tropical-inspired spot right on the beach. Serving breakfast until 2pm with a variety of Benedicts like lobstah, mahi and even a veggie. They offer two Happy Hour times every day from 2-5pm and 9-10pm, with $3 margaritas; $4 mai tais and select beer of the month; $5 mojito and $5-6 appetizers. On Saturday and Sunday also offers $2 champagne by the glass. (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-662-0300; BettysBeachCafe.com

BREAKWALL SHAVE ICE CO.

Nothing but fresh and local ingredients, integrating island fruits for acai bowls, smoothies, local ice cream for shave ice, and local coffee will help get the day started. During Happy Hour which is from 2-6pm, turn your Hawaiian Shave Ice into your favorite Hawaiian Cocktail, with the ‘World’s Famous Adult Shave Ice” for $5. Make your shave ice tipsy with a Mai Tai, Pina Colada, Strawberry Guava Daiquiri, Mudslide, Mojito and more. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-449-6100; Breakwallmaui.com

BUBBA GUMP

Located on the ocean side of Front Street with spectacular ocean views and amazing sunsets with oceanfront and lanai seating. They offer Happy Hour in the bar area, every night from 9pm-closing, with $3.50 16oz select domestic draft; $5 20oz select domestic drafts; $3.75 16oz craft selection; $5.50 20oz craft selections; $4 wells; $4.50 wines by the glass (Beringer White Zinfandel, Glass Mountain Chardonnay, Fetzer Cabernet Sauvignon, Charles Smith Merlot); $5 Traditional Cocktails (Bubba Gump Margarita, Long Island Iced Tea, Bloody Mary); $5.50 Speciality Selection (Blue Hawaiian, Lava Flow, Mango Mojito, Mai Tai). And a $5-7 bites menu. (889 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-3111; Bubbagump.com

CANE AND CANOE

The first thing you’ll notice when entering this restaurant is the interior–wood scrollwork, woven textures and vibrant floral touches create a calming atmosphere. This oceanfront location at Kapalua Bay offers Happy Hour daily from 4:30-6pm, with half-off premium well drinks, featured wines, local beers, signature cocktails and bar food menu. You will surely enjoy the live island music which starts at 5:30pm. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

CAPTAIN JACK’S

This second floor restaurants offers a bird’s eye view of Front Street right across the Banyan Tree. With fresh fish lunch and dinner specials daily, locals love their Philly Cheese Steak, Fish ‘n Chips and Kracken Calamari. Stop by for Happy Hour everyday from 2-5pm, with $1 off drafts and wells; $8 Baja Fish Tacos and Sliders and $10 Fish ‘n Chips. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

COOL CAT CAFE

One of Maui’s favorite old-time retro 1950s-diner-style cafe, they are home of the “best burger on Maui” voted by Mauitime readers year-after-year. Each month they feature a new ‘burger of the month’ try one during Happy Hour every from from 3-6pm, with $1 off drafts and wells and $4 drink specials. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

DOWN THE HATCH

Voted Best Bar in the Mauitime Best of Maui 2017, and we can see why. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, offering live music artist and DJs with a variety of events such as Trivia Night, Fresh Squeezed Fridays, Lip Sync Battles, Game Nights and Silent Raves. Happy Hour is daily from 2-6pm and nightly from 10pm-closing, with $3 select draft beDukesmaui.comers; $4 wells; $5 Hawaiian Cocktails and 20 percent off all appetizers. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE

Named to honor renowned waterman and Hawaii’s most famous son, Duke Kahanamoku, this ocean front bar offers a selection of premium wines on tap bringing guests wine that is free from oxidation. Try one during their Aloha Hour everyday from 3-5pm, with $4-6 draft beers; $6 mai tais and Duke’s Lemonade; $6-7 barrel to glass wine and $10 seasonal handcrafted cocktails. Food specials are, $6 Shrimp Gazpacho and Maui grown tomatoes and cheese; $7 Buffalo Chicken Deviled Eggs and Blackened Fish Slider; $8 Shrimp Croquettes and Chicken Katsu. There’s also live Hawaiian entertainment during the Aloha Hour. (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

JAVA JAZZ

Once you walk through the door, the first thing you’ll notice is the artistic decor. Serving superb blends of Hawaiian java, breakfast, lunch, dinner and desserts. After dark they offer fine dining, nightly fish specials and live music. Head to this fun and funky atmosphere during Happy Hour everyday from 2-5pm and enjoy, $3 Becks, Coors Light and Corona bottles; $4 Maui Brewing Co. draft beer; $5 Blue Hawaiian, margaritas, mai tais, whiskey, vodka, rum, tequila, gin and house red and white wines by the glass. Appetizers include $2 veggie or ground beef tacos; $4 cheesy java fries and onion rings and $6 chicken wings. (3350 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Honokowai); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

KA‘ANAPALI GRILLE AND TAP ROOM

This bar and grill specializes in craft beer which come directly from their own Waikiki Brewing Company. Amazing food, breathtaking views, and incredible sunsets, you will surely enjoy their Happy everyday from 2-5pm and 9-10pm. Enjoy, $4 Bud, Bud Light and Coors Light; $5 draft beer from Waikiki Brewing Company; $6 mai tais, Pina Coladas and Trouble in Paradise; $7 select craft cocktails and discounted select appetizers. Try the Coconut Shrimp for $9. (100 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7733; K-grille.com

KIMO’S

This relaxed seafood spot offers harbor views and features local seafood, prime rib and the famous Hula Pie dessert. They also offer nightly entertainment where you can see local artist like Benny & Rock, Ma‘a, Sam Ahia, Tori Dixon and Willie K. Join them for Aloha Hour daily from 3-5pm. (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

KOHOLA BREWERY

This local, independent craft brewery is the only microbrewery in Lahaina. Offering extraordinary, local craft beers, pints, crowlers and growlers. They also offer tasters and brewery tours. Sorry there is no Happy Hour instead join them for Hoppy Hour, everyday from 5-9pm and try one of their pints for $6. (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR

This west side sports bar has, 12 large televisions and a projector showcasing a wide range of sporting events. With amazing food, and a fun dance club vibe at night, you are certain to feel right at home. See them at Happy Hour everyday from 3-6pm. (843 Wainee St., Lahaina); 808-667-6655; Mauisportsbar.com

LEILANI’S ON THE BEACH

Experience the spirit of Aloha from the crashing wave to fine steaks and seafood. Experience Aloha Hour in the Beachside Grill from 3-5pm, with $5 drafts; $7 select wines; and $8 mai tais, margaritas, Lei’s Lemonade and a $5-9 Bar Bites menu. (2435 Ka’anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

LONGHI’S

One of the most popular and acclaimed restaurants, with two locations on Maui and even one in Oahu. They continue the tradition of serving the islands a unique culinary experience. With great food, service and ambiance, join them for Happy Hour everyday from 3-6pm where the drink and foods are discounted. (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

MAUI BREWING COMPANY

Sourcing as many local products as possible to ensure the freshness; even their ketchup and mustard are housemade! Their beer is 100 percent made in Hawaii. For a unique pub dining experience, check them out at Happy Hour everyday from 3:30-5:30pm. Enjoy, $1 off house drafts and every Wednesday is “Logo Wear Wednesday” Wear MBC logo shirts or hats and enjoy $4 house beers all day. (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

PACIFIC’O ON THE BEACH

This is a beachfront dining experience that sets a new standard for farm-to-table cuisine on Maui. Sourcing the finest local ingredients from the land and from the sea, they deliver a contemporary menu. Visit them during Happy Hour everyday from 4-5:30pm, and enjoy $4-7 beers, cocktails and wines selections and $3-12 food menu items. On Fridays and Saturdays during Happy Hour there will also be live music to keep you entertained. (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA

Located at The Outlets of Maui with an amazing ocean view off Front Street. Their 800-degree kiawe wood-burning ovens produce the finest Artisan Pizzas made fresh using local produce and meats. They have live music on Mondays and Fridays and Trivia Nights on Thursdays. And feature two wine flights “Fresh & Light” and “Big & Rich,” each with three 3oz glasses of wine. Join them during Happy Hour everyday from 3-5pm, with $6 Handcrafted Cocktails (Blueberry Lavender Fizz, Bango, Kaffir Ginger Sour, Mai Tais); $4 Maui Brewing Co. beers (Bikini Blonde, Big Swell IPA); 25 percents off all wines on-tap with $3-5 select pupus. They also have a four-hour parking validation with purchase. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

PINEAPPLE GRILL

Located at the Kapalua’s famed Bay Course, just steps away from the luxurious resorts of Kapalua, this is the perfect dining destination for a romantic dinner, an evening with the family, or a special celebration. Check them out during Happy Hour everyday from 3-6pm, and enjoy $4 select draft beers; $6 speciality punches (lilikoi, hibiscus, coconut, watermelon, pineapple) and speciality cocktails (well highballs, margaritas, mai tais); $7 house red and white wines and $8 well martinis. Food specials are, $8 Bruschetta, Buffalo Artichokes and soft pretzel sticks; $9 chicken wings; $10 crispy calamari, Bay Course nachos, Korean BBQ tacos, baby back ribs and kalua pork quesadilla. They have live music on Fridays and Saturdays during Happy Hour. (200 Kapalua Dr.); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

SANSEI

Winner in the Mauitime Best of Maui 2017, Best Sushi & Best Karaoke join them for Happy Hour on Thursdays and Fridays from 10pm-close, during Sansei’s popular Karaoke nights, where appetizers and sushi are half-off and you can get $1 off select draft beers and Sake. (600 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-669-6286; Sanseihawaii.com

TAVERNA

In the heart of Kapalua, named Best New Bar in 2016 and Best Kept Secret in 2017 in Mauitime Best of Maui, this Italian Eatery has views of from Mauka to Makai. Pleasing to the eye and the palate you will want to join them for Happy Hour every night from 9pm-midnight and enjoy, 20 percent off all drinks and a limited late night food menu. (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

THE BEACH CLUB

Located in the Aston Ka‘anapali Shores, take a culinary journey through the Pacific, with local style and American cuisine. They offer specialties, like papaya coconut prawn salad, BBQ ribs “island style,” pan-seared opakapaka and their signature cocktail, the Lava Flow. And on Fridays is Pau Hana time from 2-5pm with live music starting at 3pm with Harry Troupe. (Aston Ka‘anapali Shores, 3445 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Honokowai); 808-667-2211.

THE DIRTY MONKEY

With over 250 whiskeys, 16 craft beers from all over the country, there’s sure to be an alcohol beverage there just for you. With a huge stage, 14 TVs, shuffle boards, live music, entertainment, DJs and dancing they sure don’t monkey around. See them at Happy Hour everyday from 3-6pm, for $2 off local draft beer, house wines, all well cocktails and half-off small bites menu. (Happy hour is not available during big major sporting events.) (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SOUTH MAUI

AMA BAR AND GRILL

Located in the Fairmont Kea Lani Resort, this Bar and Grill offers a taste of Hawaii’s modern canoe lifestyle, featuring everything from contemporary poke bowls to plate lunch specials in a relaxed, outdoor and social atmosphere. Join them for Happy Hour everyday from 5:30-7pm, with $6 Maui Brewing Co. beer of the day and $12 Tropical drink of the day. Also enjoy a variety of $10 appetizers and small plates like Nalu Sushi Roll to Grilled Tiger Prawns. (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/ama-bar-and-grill

COW PIG BUN

With a twist on classic pub food, they offer gourmet burgers and creative takes on bar snacks in a lively atmosphere. Voted Best Cocktail in the Mauitime Best of Maui 2017 for their bourbon, you can see why during Happy Hour from Monday through Saturday, 3-6pm and 10pm-midnight with 20 percent off the entire menu. Cow Pig Bun, (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

DIAMOND’S ICE BAR AND GRILL

Diamond’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. They offer daily special and entertainment, from live music to pool league and special events. Visit them during Happy Hour everyday from 3-7pm, and enjoy $3 Bud Light, Dos Equis, PBR, Becks, Primo and well drinks; $5 Jager and Fireball and $1 tacos. (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

GANNON’S

Head to Wailea for the Best Dining With A View as voted in the Mauitime Best of Maui 2017. Breathtaking views of Makena Bay, the ‘Alalakeiki Channel, and Molokini make this a great place to spend Happy Hour everyday from 3-8pm, in the Red Bar. Enjoy, $3 domestic drafts; $5 premium drafts and well drinks; $6 wines by the glass; $8 well martinis; $9 signature cocktails and discounts on select food. There is also live music from 5-7pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH

Right across from Kalama Beach Park, locals and visitors come to meet, have a bite to eat, catch the sports events, sing Karaoke and enjoy entertainment. There’s always something fun going on at the beach, so check them out during Happy Hour everyday from 3-7pm and all day on Mondays. Enjoy, $2.50 domestic draft pints; $4 wells; $5 Jager, Fireball, Rumplemintz and Crown; $3 mai tais and $8 mai tai carafes. On Tuesdays tacos are only $1 all day and check out their $5 daily lunch specials. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN

Located in Wailea Beach Resort Humble Market Kitchin is reminiscent of Chef Roy Yamaguchi’s family roots. From Breakfast to Dinners to Private Dining this is a Wailea hot spot. Join them for Happy Hour everyday from 5-6:30pm, with $7 cocktails; $8 glasses of wine and $10 appetizers. (Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-4655; Hmkmaui.com

KO

Located in the Fairmont Kea Lani Resort, Ko offers cuisine inspired by the sugarcane plantation era, featuring island family recipes, including Hawaiian, Chinese, Filipino, Portuguese, Korean, and Japanese favorites. They ensuring every cocktail is made with the world’s finest spirits, juices squeezed to order and Maui-grown fruits and herbs. Experience one of Ko’s signature cocktails, during Happy Hour everyday from 3-5pm, with $5 Maui Brewing Co. draft beers; $10 select Ko Cocktails and select wines by the glass. Also enjoy a variety of $10 pupu items from Crispy Calamari to Kobe Beef Poke. (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

LONGHI’S

One of the most popular and acclaimed restaurants, with two locations on Maui and even one in Oahu. They continue the tradition of serving the island a unique culinary experience. With great food, service and ambiance, join them for Happy Hour everyday from 3-6pm and pau Hana Nights from 9:30pm-12:30am with discounted drinks and food. (3750 Wailea Ala Nui Dr.); 808-891-8883; Longhis.com

LUANA LOUNGE

Located in the Fairmont Kea Lani Resort, Luana offers a taste of Hawaii’s modern culture through cocktails, music, fashion and an unrivaled setting. See Aaron Alcala-Mosley voted Best Mixologist in Mauitime Best of Maui 2017 during Happy Hour every night from 8-10pm. Enjoy, $6 Maui Brewing Co. beers; $12 Luana Cocktails and half-off select wines by the bottle. Also enjoy a variety of $10 pupu items from Shanghai Spring Rolls to Caesar Salad and $12 select desserts like Haleakala Mud Pie and Hawaiian S’mores. And on Fridays and Saturdays there’s live entertainment featuring local musicians. (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MANOLI’S PIZZA COMPANY

Where healthful, flavorful foods and beverages come together in a place where friends and family meet. Manoli is centered on fresh, organic, and sustainable products in crafting their pizzas, salads, and even the wines whenever possible. See them during Happy Hour everyday from 3-6pm and 9pm-midnight, with $3.50-5 select drafts; $5 wells; $6 margaritas, mai tais and wines by the glass and a $2.50-8 appetizer menu. (100 Wailea Ike Dr.); 808-874-7499; Manolispizzacompany.com

MATTEO’S OSTERIA

Relax in this rustic home-style restaurant and enjoy an authentic Italian experience. Kick back on the patio, the dining room or the bar area. You can also reserve the entire Osteria for your ultimate private event. Check out their Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 3-6pm, with $4 beers; $5 well liquor; $8 cocktail of the day, wines and select food items (available only in the wine bar). (161 Wailea Ike Pl.); 808-891-8466; Matteosmaui.com

MAUI BREWING COMPANY

Sit back and relax, or play some boards games, and enjoy their 100 percent local beer in the tasting room. Check out their monthly events, like Brush Stroke & Brews, Bends & Brews and Charity Nights. They offer a rotating schedule of Maui’s best food trucks and they will have a full restaurant opening on site in 2018. Stop by at Happy Hour everyday from 3:30-5:30pm and enjoy, $1 off house drafts. Also every Wednesday is “Logo Wear Wednesday” Wear MBC logo shirts or hats and enjoy $4 house beers all day. (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE

At this authentic Irish bar and restaurant, you will not only enjoy great food but also a variety of entertainment. From magic show to dinner show, and live entertainment. See them daily during Happy Hour from 2-5pm and 10pm-Midnight. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA

Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a Happy Hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SANSEI

Best Sushi & Best Karaoke Winner in the Mauitime Best of Maui 2017, Join them for Happy Hour, Thursday to Sunday from 10pm-Close, during Sansei’s popular Karaoke nights, where appetizers and sushi are half-off and you can get $1 off select draft beers and Sake. (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

SHEARWATER TAVERN

This is a fun, casual neighborhood gathering place to share great food and drinks. Sourcing the freshest seasonal products from local Maui farmers, ranchers and fishermen to serve local first, organic, and sustainable foods. Visit them at Happy Hour everyday from 5-6pm and Fridays & Saturdays from 10pm-12am, for $2 off draft beers and signature craft cocktails and half-off appetizers, veggies and pizzas. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

SOUTH SHORE TIKI

From their bamboo and tiki decor, surf videos playing on the TVs, an outdoor lanai for live music, dancing and late night DJ’s this is a south shore destination. See why during Happy Hour everyday from 11am-6pm, with $3 Primo drafts; $4 wells, margaritas, Bloody Marys and Pacifico drafts and from 10pm-midnight Crown shots are $4. There Snack Menu is from 4-6pm, with $3 sliders; $4 calamari, jalapeno cheese nachos and chili cheese fries. They also offers daily specials, on Tuesdays Corona, Corona Light and Sauza Shots are $3 and Sauza Margaritas are $4; Wednesdays get $4 Smirnoff all flavors; on Thursdays Fireball shots are $4 and on Fridays Captain Morgan shots are $4 and Morgan Mules are $6. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

THE PINT AND CORK

Located in The Shops at Wailea, experience custom cocktails, local unique craft beers and Chef Maka’s killer kitchen creations and catch your favorite sports event. Join them during Happy Hour everyday from 2-5pm, with $4 domestic bottles; $5 imported bottles and local craft beers; $6 well drinks; $7 white and red wines by the glass and Cabrito Reposado Paloma; $8 New Amsterdam Mule and beer and shot special; $9 Trader Beach Mai Tai and Blue Hawaii. The Eats Menu includes $3.95 sliders; $5 mac & cheese and the soup-of-the-day; $6 garlic parmesan fries; $7 Deviled Eggs Rockefeller and $10 chicken wings. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-BEER; Thepintandcork.com

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL

No introduction needed for this Hawaiian, Southwestern and Pacific Rim restaurant. Three’s is all about great food with locally sourced ingredients, in a casual island lifestyle. Now they are rolling with the Raw Bar, see what all the buzz is about during Happy Hour, everyday from 3-6pm and 9-10pm. Enjoy $3.50 well drinks, draft beers, margaritas and mai tais ($6.50 top shelf); $5.75 white and red wines; $3.50-5.50 Sushi rolls and $3.75-8.50 appetizers. (late night Happy Hour available only in the Surf Lounge). (1945 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

VIBE BAR AND NIGHTCLUB

The newest and coolest bar in Kihei with the hottest dance floor (formerly Ambrosia Martini Lounge) VIBE offers an unparalleled experience on Maui with daily drink specials and nightly entertainment with the hottest DJs like Blast, Skinny Guy, Kurt, #POUNDTOWN and more. Check them out during Happy Hour, nightly from 6-9pm and all night on Sundays, with $1 off all beers; $2 off signature cocktails and select wines; $3 off absinthe and $5 well drinks. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

WAILEA KITCHEN AND TAP

With a view to dine for this restaurant provides a unique twist on comfort food in a comfortable setting offering epic ocean and sunset views from their open air locale. See why during their Happy Hour everyday from 3-6pm, with $1 off house wines and beers and $2 off well drinks. (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchenandtap.com

WHAT ALES YOU

With access to so many outstanding craft breweries and exceptional vineyards, it’s hard to decide on just one favorite, therefore What Ale You provides 20 frosty taps in rotation, highlighting the best of what their quest produces each week. See what they are talking about during Happy Hour everyday from 3-5pm, with $2 off all beers and select wines; specials on Sake Mules; Sake and Kombucha with muddled basil and strawberry puree over ice and daily specials on food items. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com

CENTRAL MAUI

808 ON MAIN

Voted Best Lunch in Mauitime’s Best of Maui 2017, local and visitors enjoy coming to this airy eatery with great service. See them during Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 3-6pm, and enjoy $1 off beer, wine, well drinks, daily specials and $2 off pupus. They also offer daily special on Monday it’s $5 Mojitos special; Tuesdays is Fat Tuesday, $10 for beer and BBQ fries; Wednesday is Wing Wednesday, $10 for beer and a half-dozen wings; Thursday offers $5 specials and Saturday is $5 Bloody Mary’s and Mimosa’s. (2051 Main St., Wailuku); 808-242-1111; 808onmain.com

BISTRO CASANOVA

This elegant and, romantic restaurant, offers nothing but the finest in Italian cuisine. A destination for business meetings in a casual environment. Stop by for Happy Hour on Mondays through Fridays from 4-6pm and Saturdays from 11am-6pm, with $5 half-liter carafes of Chianti, Pinot Grigio, mojito and margarita. Also check out the weekly rotating tapas menu. (33 Lono Ave., Kahului); 808-873-3650; Bistrocasanova.com

CAFE DEL VINO

A premiere location for fine dining in Ma‘alaea, serving gourmet meals prepared with only the freshest organic produce. The extensive wine list includes exquisite bottles from around the globe with a collection of only the finest wines and spirits. Experience it for yourself during Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 4-6pm, offering discounts and specials on Bellinis, mai tais, mimosas, wines and lemon drops. And specials on Italian and French cuisine. (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-868-0732; Cafedelvino.com

KAHILI RESTAURANT

Located in Waikapu on the slopes of Mauna Kahalawai, with spectacular panoramic views of Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. They offer local food, display original art by 10 Maui Artists and have live music on occasion. See them during Happy Hour, Monday through Saturday, 3-6pm and enjoy $2.75 domestic beers; $3 draft beers; $3.75 import beer and $5 Avalon Cabernet, Michael David Chardonnay, and well cocktails. Food Special include: $6 fries; $7 Frings and $8 onion rings; $10 buffalo chicken wings and kalua pork sliders; $12 kalua pork nachos, spicy tuna bowl, beef steak poke and a seafood sampler for $14. (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

MAUI COFFEE ROASTERS

Conveniently located in Kahului, Maui Coffee Roasters specialize in freshly roasted 100 percent Hawaiian and 100 percent Kona Coffee, Hawaiian blends and Hawaiian flavored coffee. They offer a Cappy Hour from 2pm-closing everyday, where all cappuccinos are $2 so stop by and get your caffeine fix. (44 Hana Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-2877; Mauicoffeeroasters.com

PLAYMAKERS SPORTS BAR

This sports bar has all the games, including NFL, NBA, NHL and UFC fights. They open early on Sundays during football season with breakfast. Offering free pool and karaoke night, and everyday there’s a two-sliders and French fries special for $10. On Taco Tuesday tacos are $2. Check them out during Happy Hour everyday from 2-6pm and nightly from 10pm-midnight where drinks are discounted. (928 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804; Facebook.com/Playmakers-Sports-Bar

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT

A favorite among Kama‘aina and visitors, offering an enticing menu of island-inspired cuisine along with spectacular views of the Ma‘alaea Harbor. A choice destination for watching Humpback whales and surfers. Have fun during Pau Hana on Friday through Sunday from 5-7pm, with $2.50 draft beers; $4 wines by the glass and pupu specials. (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

THE MILL HOUSE RESTAURANT

Located on the grounds of the Maui Tropical Plantation, they bring innovative farm to table dining to Central Maui. They also offer a Maui Chef’s Table which explores the modern tastes and textures of the island’s local and organically grown produce, fruit, and proteins. Enjoy their daily Happy Hour from 3-5pm, with $5 rotating craft beers and Centenario Plata Tequila and Knob Creek Bourbon neat or on the rocks; $7-10 wines by the glass; $9 Hand-crafted classic cocktails and house signatures; $21-58 sparkling, rose, white and red wines by the bottle and 20-25 percent off food selection of seasonal dishes. Kama‘aina will also receive 15 percent off with valid Hawaii ID. Kama‘aina discount does not apply to beverages or alcohol and cannot be combined with any other discounts. (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com

WAI BAR

This fun new bar opened in downtown Wailuku in September. Offering a relaxing atmosphere for your after work re-coup. They have live music, mixology events and something special on First Fridays. Check them out during Pau Hana Hour from Monday through Friday from 4-6pm, and receive $2 off everything. (45 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

UPCOUNTRY

CASANOVA ITALIAN RESTAURANT

This swag venue voted Best Place to Dance in Mauitime Best of Maui 2017, is also a favorite hangout on Wednesday during Ladies Night 2.0. With a reputation for fine Italian cuisine, family-friendly service, affordable prices and warm hospitality makes this a popular destination among locals and visitors. Check them out during Happy Hour on Mondays through Saturdays from 5-6pm and enjoy $5 half-liter Carafes of Chianti, Pinot Grigio, mojito and margarita. (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON

This has long been a favorite hangout for surfers, adventurers, writers, hippies, rock stars, artists, business leaders, celebrities, and all types, looking to get away and find the ultimate in Maui hospitality. So you may never know who might be sitting next to you, during Happy Hour. Pau Hana with the crew daily from 3-6pm, and enjoy $4 domestic bottles (Bud, Bud Light, Coors, Coors Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Light); $4 Charley’s well pours and Sycamore Lane Organic house red or white wines; $5 select draft beers and a $3-12 appetizer menu. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DA VINE ART

Every hour is Happy Hour at this coffee bar. Open 7am Monday through Saturday and 8am on Sundays they offering cocktails that emphasize coffee. They are the only coffee bar on Maui that also offers Spirited coffee drinks, wine and beer. And the only venue on Maui that offers CBD Chai Tea. Stop by and try one of their bagels or baked goods from Baked on Maui. (149 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8904; Mauiwinecorner.com

HALI‘IMAILE GENERAL STORE

Nestled on the lower slopes of Haleakala, this is one of Maui’s favorite home town restaurants in a pineapple plantation-styled setting. Voted Best Chicken Sandwich in Mauitime Best of Maui 2017, try one during Happy Hour on Monday through Friday from 2:30-5pm. Where they offer $5 Maui Brewing Co. beers and well drinks; $6 wines by the glass; $8 well martinis and cocktail special featuring Pau Vodka by Hali’imaile Distilling Co. and $7-10 appetizer menu. (900 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR

This down-to-earth watering hole is a family owned business. With their one-hundred percent Maui Cattle grass-fed burgers and fantastic homemade desserts, this is a definite go to spot when in Makawao. Their Happy Hour runs daily from 3:30-6:30pm, offering $1 off draft mugs, domestic bottles, well drinks, and wines by the glass. During NFL Games (except during breakfast) the Grilled Cajun Hot Dog with Sauerkraut is $5. Yum! (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380.

ISLAND-WIDE CATERING

YOURBAR

This is a professional bar catering service, and ultimate bar experience for all events, they provide numerous different bar looks, using the freshest and finest local ingredients to create the cocktails and the Bottoms Up Beer system. 808-281-5214; Yourbarmaui.com

SHUCKING HAOLES OYSTER COMPANY

Armed with fresh oysters, shucking knives, a reclaimed wood custom built oyster bar and a passion for sharing a culinary oyster experience. Sourced from nature and shucked with love enjoy a true oyster experience. 808-280-7807; Shuckinghaoles.com

By Shan Kekahuna

Cover design: Darris Hurst