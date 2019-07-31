Wailuku Coffee Company Opens New Cafe in Haiku

It seems like I am always looking for a sense of community these days. A way to feel connected. One of the ways I stay connected is at my local coffee shop, with fellow coffee, tea, smoothie and other lovers of baked goods. So when Wailuku Coffee Company opened the doors at their new shop in Haiku this past Monday, I was there to check it out.

“I’m hoping we can provide a space in Haiku for people to come and enjoy organic coffee and pastries, and gather and be community,” says co-owner Megan Kanekoa. “That is what we are all about. We want to the support the arts and our community. We hope people will find a creative space here.”

The walls have their recognizable black blocked off areas for hanging their monthly art shows, and co-owner Jackie Goring says her first artist was expected shortly to set up the first show. Goring and Kanekoa have operated the Wailuku location for many years, and have become jack of all trades in their approach to the daily business of running a cafe. They took over the spot in the Aloha Aina Center left by the Greek Oven.

This new location in Haiku boasts a big kitchen and storage area that will allow them to expand some of what they do. Right now they have been able to expand their amazing baking operation to Haiku, and out of their smaller Wailuku space. They bake gluten free, vegan and traditional desserts, muffins, and scones every morning.

The haiku cafe is launching with daily baked goods. As they hire more staff they will add on lunch service. (If you are interested in working at the cafe email resumes to [email protected]) I ordered the gluten free blueberry lemon scone that had almond flour, and a cup of tea. I always like the range of scones and muffins; there are always interesting flavor combinations, and plenty to choose from for diet restrictions.

“Tomorrow we will also have quiche, and savory pockets,” says Kanekoa. “Since this our soft opening we are still playing around with how much we are producing for this location. But it is definitely coming together.”

Goring is pulling off the soy milk label on the cream carafe and changing it out. “Soy milk is so 2000. We are putting coconut milk out for coffee as an alternative milk right now. Oat milk is the new thing.”

The shop is bright white, and very cute. A shelf along the wall creates a long table for customers to sit at, and there are a few tables in the dining area. A colleague drops in and we have an impromptu meeting at the cafe that saves me an email. The internet is spotty in the Haiku area and Kanekoa and Goring tell me they are still working out the kinks for trying to provide wi-fi.

For now they have their espresso coffee drinks, milkshakes, fruit smoothies, drip coffee, teas and handcrafted Italian sodas and fresh baked goodies. Wailuku Coffee Company Haiku is open from 6am to 6pm Monday through Saturday and from 6am to 3pm on Sunday. For more info follow them on instagram @wailukucoffeecompany or go to http://wailukucoffeeco.com/

Wailuku Coffee Co. in Ha‘iku

Aloha Aina Center

810 Kokomo Rd., Ha‘iku, HI 96708

Mon-Sat, 6am-6pm; Sun 6am-3pm

808-868-3229

Wailukucoffeeco.com

Next to Veg Out and Kings Chinese Barbecue