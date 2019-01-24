Who doesn’t love exquisite sushi and Japanese inspired cuisine? Paia Inn Cafe is rebranding as Vana and adding a dinner menu to their repertoire. The focus is on local grown, seasonal ingredients just like their brunch, but with a decidedly Japanese flair at dinner. The evening menu starts at 5 Wednesday through Sunday, with service ending at 10pm most days, and Midnight on Saturday. You will have two chances for happy hour one at 5-6:30 and then another at from 9-10pm. Some of their signature dishes are nicoise tataki, hamachi jalepeno, citrus chili salmon, and a caviar trio. You can also sit at their chefs table open during dinner hours where you can see Nick Gerstmar and Sean Ikeda in action.

Paia Inn, 93 Hana Highway, 808-579-6002. http://www.vanapaia.com/