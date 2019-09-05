Taste of Maui – Your 2019 Guide to Kama‘aina Dining

September is notorious for our post-summer slowdown, but that creates a space for the kama‘aina to come out and dine! The Taste of Maui is MauiTime ’s annual food issue that reads like a restaurant month for kama‘aina, and gives readers the heads up on everywhere to eat in September with a kama‘aina or a menu discount.

Now get out and eat!

Central Maui

AMIGO’S – Voted Best Mexican Food on Maui, this family-style restaurant offers kama‘aina 20 percent off during the month of September. Must present coupon from MauiTime’s September 6th edtion. (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-872-9525; Amigosmaui.com

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – Relax and watch the sunset. During the month of September, kama‘aina get half-off the Polynesian chicken plate during dinner, Friday-Sunday, from 5-8:30pm. Hawai‘i ID required. Dine-in only. Not valid with any other offers or discounts. One per person, per night. Deal ends Sep. 30. (Maui Ocean Center, 192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

THE MILL HOUSE – Offering farm-to-table cuisine in beautiful Waikapu, kama‘aina receive 15 percent off food everyday, from 11am-9pm. (Maui Tropical Plantation, 1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com

Upcountry Maui

HALI‘IMAILE GENERAL STORE – Great food for a greater cause! Bring a non-perishable food item for the Maui Food Bank and receive 20 percent off the entire food portion of your bill. Valid Hawai‘i State ID or driver’s license is required. Cannot be combined with any other discounts. Deal ends Sep. 30. (900 Hali‘imaile Rd.); 808-572-2666; Hgsmaui.com

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – Head out to Maui’s North Shore on Wahine Wednesdays for half-off wines from 3-8pm. Share ideas, laughs, and enjoy talks about femininity and women’s empowerment, along with live music by a different local wahine each week. (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com/wahine-wednesday

South Maui

AMIGO’S – Voted Best Mexican Food on Maui, this family-style restaurant offers kama‘aina 20 percent off during the month of September. Must present coupon from MauiTime’s September 6th edtion. (1215 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-9952; Amigosmaui.com

GANNON’S WAILEA – Great food for a greater cause! Bring a non-perishable food item for the Maui Food Bank and receive 20 percent off your entire food portion of your bill. Valid Hawai‘i State ID or driver’s license is required. Cannot be combined with any other discounts. Deal ends Sep. 30. (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

LINEAGE – Voted Best New Bar and Best New Restaurant, visit them from 4-5pm and get half-off select menu items plus specials on select beverages. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com

MONSOON INDIA – Kama‘aina can relax and enjoy the taste of authentic Indian cuisine with 25 percent off. Excludes alcohol. Deal ends Sep 30. (760 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-6666; Monsoonindiakiheihi.com

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE – Experience the Aloha Spirit in an elegant setting, with their “Sizzling Prime Time” three-course dinner for $54.95 per person. (The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Ala Nui Dr.); 808-874-8880; Ruthschrishawaii.com

SANSEI – During their popular karaoke nights, on Thursdays and Fridays starting at 10pm, select appetizers and sushi are half-off. Select draft beers are discounted. (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – Relax on the outdoor lanai and enjoy the ‘Ohana Special: A two-topping pizza and four non-alcoholic drinks for $25. Deal ends Dec. 1. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

SUNSETS BAR & GRILL – Burgers, brews and amazing views. Kama‘aina gets 10 percent off food. Valid Hawai‘i ID required. (Maui Nui Golf Club, 470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220 Sunsetsbarandgrill.com

SWEET PARADISE CHOCOLATIER – Got a sweet tooth? Here’s the perfect September kama‘aina deal: If you purchase a 12-piece ballotin box you’ll receive a bag of chocolate covered confections, and if you spend $50 you’ll get a two-piece ballotin box of your choice. Or, spend $100 and receive a six-piece ballotin box of your choice. (Flagship Boutique at Wailea Gateway Center, 34 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-344-1040; Chocolateonmaui.com

TANPOPO – Serving exciting and delicious Japanese cuisine, mention the ad in MauiTime for a free soft drink with purchase of lunch. (1215 S Kihei Rd.); 808-446-3038; Mauitanpopo.com

THE PINT & CORK – Maui’s premium gastropub offers 20 percent off for kama‘aina everyday. Valid Hawai‘i ID required. Dine-In only. Excludes Happy Hour specials. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-727-2038; Thepintandcork.com

West Maui

ALALOA LOUNGE – Lunch, dinner, cocktails, and entertainment. Kama‘aina can enjoy 25 percent off everyday. (The Ritz Carlton, 1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com

AMIGO’S – Voted Best Mexican Food on Maui, this family-style restaurant offers kama‘aina 20 percent off during the month of September. Must present coupon from MauiTime’s September 6th edtion. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0210; Amigosmaui.com

BREAKWALL SHAVE ICE – Kama‘aina can stop in and get 20 percent off all day everyday. Cool down with an adult shave ice, ice cream, or smoothie. Maybe try an acai or pitaya bowl, or grab a giant pretzel. Also during the month of September, if you spend more that $50 you’ll receive a free trucker hat or t-shirt. Valid Hawai‘i ID or driver’s license required. Deal ends Sep. 30. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Breakwallmaui.com

BURGER SHACK KAPALUA – Right on the ocean under the palms, kama‘aina can enjoy 25 percent off food. Valid Hawai‘i ID required. Not valid with any other discounts. (DT Flemings Beach Park, Kapalua); 808-665-7513; Burgershackkapalua.com

CANE & CANOE – Offering the best of land and sea, kama‘aina get 20 percent off food and beverages daily. Deal ends Dec. 31. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – Ahoy, kama‘aina! As a thank you for voting them Best Fish and Chips on Maui, stop in and get half-off your favorite fish-n-chips every Friday in September. Plus kama‘aina still gets 20 percent off daily. Valid Hawai‘i ID required. Dine-in only. Does not apply to alcohol. Not valid with any other discounts, offers, or promotions. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

COOL CAT CAFE – Home of The Best Burger on Maui, kama‘aina get 20 percent off daily. Valid Hawai‘i ID required. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com

DOWN THE HATCH – If you like fish, then stop in Maui’s best bar cause all day, every day, kama‘aina get 20 percent off all food and non-alcoholic beverages. Also on Thursdays it’s Service Industry Night with half-off the late night menu, and discounted drinks. And during the month of September spend more that $50 and get a free Down the Hatch trucker hat or t-shirt. Valid Hawai‘i ID or driver’s license required. Deal ends Sep. 30. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FARMER’S MARKET – Providing West Maui with local produce, natural groceries, household items, homemade products, and more. Treat yourself to a healthier lifestyle and support local! During the month of September, kama’aina can buy one get one half-off deli items between 3-6pm. Valid Hawai‘i ID required. Deal ends Sep. 30. (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-7004.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST.- Owned by rock and roll icon Mick Fleetwood, cruise by during the month of September cause kama‘aina gets 30 percent off food and drink in the main bar and lounge. Not valid on promotional or already discounted items. Deal ends Sep 30. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

FRIDA’S – Readers in this year’s Best of Maui voted them the makers of Maui’s Best Fish Tacos and Top 5 in Mexican Food and Best Burrito. Kama‘aina who dine at the bar from Sep. 5-11 and will get 25 off entire bill. Valid Hawai‘i driver’s license required. Not valid with any other discount. Not available during Happy Hour. (1295 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1287; Fridasmaui.com

HONU SEAFOOD AND PIZZA – Did you hear they won Best Seafood in MauiTime’s 2019 Best of Maui? Perfect time for kama‘aina seafood lovers. Dine at the bar from Sep. 5-11 and get 25 percent off the entire bill. Valid Hawai‘i driver’s license required. Not valid with any other discount. Not available during Happy Hour. (1295 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9390; Honumaui.com

INU POOL BAR – Kama‘aina can kick-it poolside and receive half-priced draft beers, house wines, and selected craft cocktails, plus discounts on selected food items off the appetizer menu, from 3-6pm and 9-10pm. Dine-in only. Cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts. Not valid on holidays or special events. (The Westin Nanea, 45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com/inu

KAI CAFE – This grab-and-go cafe features homemade pastries, salads and wraps, and more, and offers kama‘aina 25 percent. (The Ritz-Carlton, 1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com

MALA OCEAN TAVERN – Brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert, or drinks no matter what you’re craving or the time of day, kama‘aina get 25 percent off food (restaurant wide) and Mala Retail during the month of September. Valid Hawai‘i ID or driver’s license required. Deal ends Sep. 30. (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

MAUKA MAKAI – Craving some local Hawaiian-style dishes? Kama‘aina can stop in from 6:30-10:30am and 5:30-9pm, and gets 25 percent off food everyday. Non transferrable. Dine-in only. Does not include alcohol. Cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts. Not valid on holidays or special events. (The Westin Nanea, 45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinea.com/maukamakai

OLU CAFE – Here’s a place to enjoy lunch under the warm Maui sun, where kama‘aina receive 25 percent off food. (The Ritz-Carlton, 1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE – Experience the Aloha Spirit in an elegant setting, with their “Sizzling Prime Time” three-course dinner for $54.95 per person. (The Outlets of Maui, 900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8815; Ruthschrishawaii.com

SANSEI – During Sansei’s popular karaoke nights, on Thursdays and Fridays starting at 10pm, select appetizers and sushi are half-off and select draft beers are discounted. (600 Office Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-6286; Sanseihawaii.com

SLAPPY CAKES – A place for the keiki to have fun making their own pancakes. Everyday, kama‘aina get 10 percent off. Sweet! Excludes alcohol. (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-419-6600; Slappycakes.com

TAVERNA – Kama‘aina can enjoy rustic Italian cuisine during the month of September and receive 20 percent off entire food bill in the dining room and bar. The deal is available during lunch Monday-Friday, 11am-2pm, and nightly during dinner at 5:30pm. Not including to go orders, Happy Hour, and late night. Deal ends Sep. 30. (200 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-677-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

THE BANYAN – Kama‘aina looking for some classic Hawaiian recipes with a twist will also receive 25 percent off food. (The Ritz-Carlton, 1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Stop in on Taco Tuesday and get tacos for $3 all day, or try Whiskey Wednesdays with half-off featured whiskey. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THE HIDEAWAY – Kama‘aina can experience a casual retreat and receive 20 percent off all food and beverage daily. Also on Monday nights get half-off beverages from 6-9pm. Deal ends Dec 31. (Montage Kapalua Bay, 1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

Although we like to be as comprehensive as possible, please call venues in advance for any restrictions, exclusions, and/or for clarification. When utilizing your kama‘aina deal, remember to present a valid identification (Hawai‘i ID, driver’s license, and/or local business card). Get full at the right price!

Cover Photo Courtesy: Lineage

Cover Design By: Albert Cortez