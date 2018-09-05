Taste of Maui – Your 2018 Guide to Kama‘aina Dining

Two things never go out of style: saving money and eating, of course, and there’s no better time to dine out. During September, as the summer crowds of visitors fly home, the island eateries roll out enticing bargains. Whether you are looking to splurge on a fancy dinner for two or take the keiki out for burgers and shakes, there’s a wallet-friendly option waiting somewhere on the island. Times may be tough, but that doesn’t mean good eating has to be!

West Maui

AMIGO’S

Voted Best Mexican Food on Maui, this family-style restaurant offers kama‘aina 20 percent off during the month of September. Must present coupon from Mauitime’s Taste of Maui edition, published on September 6th.

(658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0210; Amigosmaui.com

AUNTIES KITCHEN

Located poolside, this restaurant offers kama‘aina 25 percent off (exclusions apply). Call for details.

(Westin Ka‘anapali Resort, 6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

BREAKWALL SHAVE ICE CO.

Original shave ice flavors, local coffees, adult shave ice, and island-themed mains, this surf-inspired setting offers kama‘aina 20 percent off everyday.

(658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-449-6100; Breakwallmaui.com

BURGER SHACK KAPALUA

Surf or swim on over to this beachfront bar, open daily from 11am-4pm, where they offer kama‘aina discount.

(DT Flemings Beach Park, Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Burgershackkapalua.com

CAFE CAFE MAUI

All specialty coffees are single-farm, single-sourced, 100 percent Maui varietals brewed to perfection. Open daily from 7am-3pm, kama‘aina get 15 percent off all food and drink.

(129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

CANE AND CANOE

A gorgeous architectural setting where locals can feel at home with foods that honor Hawai‘i traditions. Everyday kama‘aina can enjoy 25 percent off. 7am-9pm.

(1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

CAPTAIN JACK’S

Hit up this pirate themed pub with tropical cocktails and island-inspired grub. As a thank you for voting them Best Fish and Chips on Maui, stop in and get half-off your favorite Fish-N-Chips on Fridays in September. Plus Kama‘aina get 20 percent off daily.

(672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE

Oceanfront dining in North Ka‘anapali with great daily specials. Monday is Burger N’ Brews, offering any half pound burger and Castaway IPA draft beer for $17.95. Tuesday is Pasta Night, featuring a buy-one-get-one free pasta special. Wednesday is Date Night: Get entrees, salad, and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. Thursday is Taco Tunes; three tacos (mahi or chicken) with rice and beans are $15.95. Friday is Weekend Wine Down with half-off bottles of wine. Saturday is Prime Rib Night; eat up a prime rib with baked potato and vegetable medley. Choose from 8oz for $24.95 or a 12oz for $29.95. And Sunday is BBQ Rib Night; savor baby back pork ribs, vegetable medley and a choice of baked potato or white rice for $24.95.

(45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

COOL CAT CAFE

A retro 1950s-diner-style cafe currently holding the title for Best Burger on Maui. Kama‘aina get 20 percent off daily.

(658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

DOWN THE HATCH

Voted Best Bar in 2017 and 2018, all day, every day, kama‘aina gets 20 percent off all food and non-alcoholic beverages. The month of September offers a BOGO deal every morning from 7:30-9:30am, buy one breakfast entree and get a second breakfast entree for free (exclusions apply). Drink and food specials bust out on $5 Tuesday starting at 9pm. Wine Down on Wednesday from 8:30-9:30pm, $5 to sample four half-oz pours. Industry night kicks off Thursday’s starting at 10pm with half-off the late menu.

(658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE

Surfer decor, tiki torches, island flavors, and Ka‘anapali sunsets. Through the month of September, Duke’s offers the Chef’s Taster Menu from 4:45-5:30pm, featuring three-courses for $27. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation.

(130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FLEETWOODS ON FRONT ST.

Owned by rock and roll icon Mick Fleetwood, serving exquisite food, exceptional and more. During the month of September, kama‘aina gets 25 percent off lunch or dinner in the Main Bar.

(744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

FRIDA’S MEXICAN BEACH HOUSE

Relax in festive cantina ambiance while enjoying ocean views and Mexican specialties. Kama‘aina receive 25 percent off food and beverages while dining at the bar from September 6-12 (not available during Happy Hour, exclusions apply).

(1287 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1287; Fridasmaui.com

HONU SEAFOOD AND PIZZA

Kama‘aina seafood lovers who dine at the bar will receive 25 percent off food and beverages from September 6-12 (not available during Happy Hour, exclusions apply).

(1295 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9390; Honumaui.com

HYATT REGENCY MAUI RESORT

Tropical beauty, ocean breezes, waterfalls, and swans: The dining scene here features Japengo, ‘Umalu, Son’z Steakhouse, and Swan Court Breakfast. Call for deals.

(200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

INU POOL BAR

This is the poolside experience offers kama‘aina 25 percent off, time to try a juicy free range Kaua‘i beef Makaweli Burger (exclusions apply). Call for details.

(Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, 45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com/inu

JAVA JAZZ

Come here for eclectic fare, quirky decor, and an Early Bird breakfast special from 6-8am, with scrambled eggs, fluffy pancake, and bacon for $8. Their Early Bird Italian pasta special is from 5-6pm, with buy one get the second half-off.

(3350 L Honoapi‘ilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

LEILANI’S ON THE BEACH

A popular beachside eatery with seafood-driven menu, tropical drinks, and family-friendly vibe. Call for deals.

(2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

MALA OCEAN TAVERN

Admire perfect views of the West Maui sunset. Kama‘aina receive 25 percent off food and beverages while dining at the bar from September 6-12 (not available during Happy Hour, exclusions apply).

(1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

MAI TAI BAR

Just steps away from Ka‘anapali Beach, with an ideal poolside setting, everyday kama‘aina can get 25 percent off food and beverages.

(Sheraton Maui Resort, 2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

MAUI BREWING CO.

Voted Best Locally Made Drink on Maui, stop in on Wednesdays for “Logo Wear Wednesday.” Wear anything with the MBC logo and receive $2 off MBC beers all day long from 11am-11pm.

(4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI TACOS

Celebrating 25 years, during the month of September, kama‘aina receive 25 percent off drinks and desserts. Perfect time to snag one of their burritos like the Lahaina, Hana, Ho‘okipa, or the Baja fish tacos.

(5095 Napilihau St, Lahaina); 808-665-0222; Mauitacos.com

MAUKA MAKAI

Local Hawaiian-style dishes, with staples like taro, sweet potato, and breadfruit. Kama‘aina receive 25 percent off food (exclusions apply). Call for details.

(Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, 45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

PAILOLO BAR AND GRILL

This oceanfront, open-air sports bar’s food truck style kitchen offers kama‘aina 25 percent off food everyday (exclusions Apply). Call for details.

(Westin Ka‘anapali Resort, 6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

PULEHU, AN ITALIAN GRILL

Italian cuisine with a modern flare. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5-9pm, kama‘aina get half-off food. Perfect time to try the freshly made lasagna, savory Lobster Risotto, or pan-fried Kona kampachi.

(Westin Ka‘anapali Resort, 6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

ROCKSALT

Globally-inspired share plates for guests to gather, connect, and talk story while enjoying a memorable meal, available daily during dinner service from 5:30-9pm. Buy one, get one free on large plate selections, and get 25 percent off beverages until Oct. 15.

(Sheraton Maui Resort, 2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-8059; Rocksaltmaui.com

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

Experience the Aloha Spirit in an elegant setting, with their “Sizzling” fall special of a sizzling steak and lobster three-course dinner for $55.95 per person until October 30. Also, everyday from 5-6pm, they offer the Prime Time, three-course meal for $54.95. On Wednesday they feature 25 percent off bottles of wine for Wine Wednesday.

(900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8815; Ruthschrishawaii.com

SANSEI

During Sansei’s popular karaoke nights, on Thursdays and Fridays starting at 10pm, select appetizers and sushi are half-off and select draft beers are discounted.

(600 Office Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-6286; Sanseihawaii.com

SEA HOUSE RESTAURANT

Open-air dining, sea-to-table cuisine, and spectacular sunsets. Call for deals.

(5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

SLAPPY CAKES

A unique, fun dining experience, where you can make pancakes right at your own table and everyday kama‘aina get 10 percent off.

(3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-419-6600; Slappycakes.com

SON’Z STEAKHOUSE

Surrounded by waterfalls and palm trees, kama‘aina can enjoy a true steakhouse experience with 20 percent off on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of September. Does not apply to alcohol, Happy Hour, and cannot be combined with any other promotions.

(200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4506; Sonzrestaurant.com

TAVERNA

Enjoy chef prepared Italian eats in the heart of the Kapalua with a September kama‘aina special. Receive 20 percent off the entire bill (at the bar only, not valid on Wednesdays). 5:30-9pm.

(2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

TIKI THAI CUISINE

Offering authentic Thai food options like curry, seafood, noodles, and more, during the month of September kama‘aina can get 20 percent off on Wednesdays.

(658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1919; Tikithaicusine.com

TEPPAN-YAKI DAN

A Japanese restaurant where chefs prepare your meal right before your eyes and at your table, complemented with sakes and fine wines. Kama‘aina can get 25 percent off food and beverages daily.

(Sheraton Maui Resort, 2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

South Maui

ALOHA THAI FUSION FOOD TRUCK

This 5-star food truck offers Hawaiian and Thai cuisine made with fresh, local ingredients. During the month of September kama‘aina receive the deal of buy one, get one half-off of an item of equal or lesser value. 10am-9pm.

(77 Alanui Keali‘i, Kihei); 808-268-7018; Alohathaifushion.com

ALOHA THAI FUSION RESTAURANT

Check out their new restaurant and make your tastebuds dance with authentic cuisine. During the month of September kama‘aina receive the deal of buy one, get one half-off of item of equal or lesser value. 10am-9pm.

(225 Pi‘ikea Ave., Kihei); 808-855-0650; Alohathaifusion.com

AMIGO’S

Voted Best Mexican Food on Maui, this family-style restaurant offers kama‘aina 20 percent off during the month of September. Must present coupon from Mauitime’s Taste of Maui edition, published on September 6th.

(1215 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-9952; Amigosmaui.com

COW PIG BUN

Modern ambiance, peek-a-boo ocean view, and delicious gastro-style food, everyone can get half-off the CPB Tot-Poutine from 4pm-midnight, until September 15. Hurry because they will be closing their doors in preparation of the new location.

(535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

DA NANI PIRATES

Feast like a pirate during the month of September, cuz kama‘aina who buy one, get one half-off of an item equal or lesser value. 11am-7:30pm.

(1 Pi‘ikea Ave., Kihei); 808-250-6671; Dananipirates.com

DUO STEAK AND SEAFOOD

Here is a high-end spot for steaks, seafood, and wine. Everyday kama‘aina get 20 percent off the entire check.

(Four Seasons Resort, 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

FERRARO’S BAR E RISTORANTE

This oceanside, open-air eatery offers Italian and Tuscan fare. Everyday, kama‘aina who buy one entree will get the second of equal or lesser value for free.

(Four Seasons Resort, 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

GANNON’S WAILEA

An open-air setting with sweeping island views giving kama‘aina 20 percent off lunch entrees everyday from 11am-3pm. Receive half-off dinner entrees from 5-9pm now until November 15. Not to be combined with any other offers or discounts.

(100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

GRAND WAILEA

Intimate candlelit dinners, family dining, relaxed lunching and beach breakfast buffets, the hotel’s Volcano Bar and Grill, Bistro Molokini, Botero Lounge, the Grand Dining Room, and Humuhumunukuhukuapua‘a offer kama‘aina discounts off food and non-alcoholic beverages daily (exclusions apply). Call for details.

(3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN

Contemporary space, ocean views, and dishes featuring the vibrant flavors of Chef Roy Yamaguchi. During the month of September, kama‘aina get 20 percent off food.

(Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-4655; Hmkmaui.com

MANOLI’S PIZZA COMPANY

Healthful, flavorful foods and beverages come together at this Wailea pizzeria. On Saturday and Sunday during the month of September kama‘aina get 20 percent off. Does not apply to alcohol or happy hour, and cannot be combined with any other promotions.

(100 Wailea Ike Dr.); 808-874-7499; Manolispizzacompany.com

MATTEO’S OSTERIA

Italian Soul Food in the heart of Wailea. Call for deals.

(161 Wailea Ike Pl.), 808-891-8466; Matteosmaui.com

MAUI BREWING CO.

For an open-air interior and family-friendly vibe, stop in on Wednesdays for “Logo Wear Wednesday.” Wear anything with the MBC logo and receive $2 off MBC beers all day long from 11am-11pm. And on Sundays starting September 9, the Tasting Room will be open at 10am, featuring NFL games paired with a limited Brunch Menu, loaded Bloody Mary Bar, fresh-squeezed mimosas, and fresh craft.

(605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI TACOS

Tex-Mex food with a twist of Hawaiian flavor. During the month of September, kama‘aina receive 25 percent off drink and desserts. Multiple locations.

(247 Pi‘ikea Ave.); 808-875-9340; (2441 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-5005; Mauitacos.com

MONSOON INDIA

Relax and enjoy the taste of authentic Indian cuisine with their Fall Kama‘aina Special. From now until Oct. 14, kama‘aina get half-off all appetizers and desserts.

(760 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-6666; Monsoonindiakiheihi.com

NICK’S FISHMARKET

Nick’s blends island tastes in a beautiful atmosphere to create a dining experience in South Maui. On Saturday and Sunday during the month of September kama‘aina can get 20 percent off. Does not apply to alcohol or Happy Hour, and cannot be combined with any other promotions.

(Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-879-7224; Nicksfishmarketmaui.com

SANSEI

During their popular karaoke nights, on Thursdays and Fridays starting at 10pm, appetizers and sushi are half-off. Select draft beers are discounted.

(1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

SARENTO’S ON THE BEACH

Set beachfront on Keawakapu Beach, this Mediterranean-style restaurant will offer kama‘aina 20 percent off on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of September. Does not apply to alcohol or Happy Hour, and cannot be combined with any other promotions.

(2980 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-7555; Sarentosonthebeach.com

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE

Relax on the outdoor lanai and enjoy the ‘Ohana Special: Get a two-topping pizza, breadsticks, and four non-alcoholic drinks for $25, now until December 1. Also every night starting at 10pm, select drinks are discounted. 11am-close.

(1913 S Kihei Rd); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

THE PINT AND CORK

Maui’s premium gastropub offers a kama‘aina breakfast on Saturdays from 9-11am and Sundays from 7-11am. Join them for brunch, check out the Bloody Mary bar or try one of their killer creations. Bloody Mary bar is open until 1pm.

(3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-BEER; Thepintandcork.com

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA

A little romantic spot offering sweeping views and a global menu. Daily, kama‘aina who buy one entree get the second half-off.

(555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

WHAT ALES YOU

An easygoing tavern, featuring patio seating, 20 changing taps, live music, and casual pub grub. Call for deals.

(1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com

Central Maui

808 ON MAIN

Not to have a bias, but I love this place and it’s not just because everyday they have a special. Beat Monday blues with $5 Mojitos, Fat Tuesday features $10 for beer and BBQ fries, Wing Wednesday has $10 for beer and 1/2 dozen wings, Thursday offers $5 specials, and Saturday offers $5 Bloody Mary’s.

(2051 Main St., Wailuku); 808-242-1111; 808onmain.com

AMIGO’S

Voted Best Mexican Food on Maui, this family-style restaurant offers kama‘aina 20 percent off during the month of September. Must present coupon from Mauitime’s Taste of Maui edition, published on September 6th.

(333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-872-9525; Amigosmaui.com

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER

Shoppers who spend $100 or more in one day Monday through Thursday, until September 27, anywhere in QKC will receive a free movie ticket from Consolidated Theaters Ka‘ahumanu 6. Bring receipt to Guest Services.

(275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI TACOS

Taking the best flavors of Mexico and fusing them with Aloha, Maui Tacos offers kama‘aina 25 percent off drink and desserts during the month of September.

(Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Kahului); 808-871-7726; Mauitacos.com

RAMEN YA

Hit them up for a selection of ramen varieties, and get a free gyoza with regular meal purchase any day.

(275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-9688; Ramenyahawaii.com

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT

Relax and watch the sunset, while enjoying island-inspired cuisine. Call for deals.

(192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

THE MILL HOUSE

Located at the Maui Tropical Plantation, offering farm-to-table cuisine in beautiful Waikapu. Everyday kama‘aina receive 15 percent off. 11am-9pm.

(1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com

TOKYO TEI

Taste the essence of Japan with authentic creations. Call for deals.

(1063 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-242-9630; Tokyoteimaui.com

WAILUKU COFFEE COMPANY

Where the hip come to sip, open Monday through Saturday, 7am-5pm and Sunday, 8am-3pm. ChowNow online ordering is available for full food and drink menu, where you receive 20 percent off your first order. Also if you check into YELP and show proof of check-in to cashier, you’ll receive 15 percent off food and drinks too.

(26 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

Upcountry Maui

HALI‘IMAILE GENERAL STORE

Voted Best Fine Dining on Maui, everyday from 5-6:15pm, kama‘aina can get 20 percent off dinner entrees now until November 15 (not to be combined with any other offers or discounts). On Sunday everyone can enjoy a Prime Rib three course prix fixe dinner for $38.95.

(900 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

NYLOS

Fine dining on Maui’s North Shore. Call for deals.

(115 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3354; Nylosmaui.com

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR

Hidden in the heart of Pa‘ia Town and with a tropical atmosphere, visit on “Wahine Wednesdays” when they offer a kama‘aina special of half-off wines during happy hour from 4-8pm and feature female musical artists.

(115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

PA‘IA INN CAFE

A boutique garden cafe in a hip surf town. Call for deals.

(93 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-6000; Paiainncafe.com

THE WOODEN CRATE

Dine while overlooking gardens in the courtyard on Thursdays, because that’s when kama‘aina gets 20 percent off family style farm-to-table dinners. Two seatings times: 6:30pm or 7pm.

(Lumeria Maui, 1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

TIKI THAI CUISINE

Hungry for traditional Thai food like Pad Thai or drunken noodles? Stop in on Wednesdays during the month of September ‘cause kama‘aina get 20 percent off.

(395 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-893-0026; Tikithaicusine.com

Although we like to be as comprehensive as possible, please call venues in advance for any restrictions, exclusions and/or for clarification. When utilizing your kama‘aina deal, remember to present a valid identification (Hawai‘i ID, Driver’s License and/or local business card). Get full & save money!

Cover Photo Courtesy: Westin Nanea Ocean Resort

Cover Design By: Darris Hurst