Taste of Maui – Your 2017 Guide to Kama`aina Dining

Our island knows food. When summer crowds of visitors start to thin out, locals know that it’s the perfect time to head out to Maui’s finest restaurants. This September is packed with kama‘aina deals, early birds, discounts, specials and more. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for plate lunches or elegant entrees, our annual Taste of Maui will give you the best deals to broke da mouth but not da wallet. So grab your ‘ohana and fill your ‘opu!

WEST MAUI

AMIGO’S – Daily, kama‘aina receives 20 percent off with valid Hawaii ID (must present coupon on page 32 in Mauitime’s Taste of Maui Edition 08/31/2017). (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0210; Amigosmaui.com

BANYAN TREE RESTAURANT – Wednesdays from 5:30-9pm, guest receive half-off select bottle wines. (The Ritz-Carlton, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

BLACK ROCK KITCHEN – Sundays-Thursdays from 5:30-9pm, during September, kama‘aina get 30 percent off food from the dinner menu. On Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30-9pm, kama‘aina get half off food on the dinner menu with valid Hawaii ID. (Sheraton Maui Resort, 2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

BREAKWALL SHAVE ICE CO. – Daily, kama‘aina get 20 percent off with valid Hawaii ID. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-449-6100; Breakwallmaui.com

BURGER SHACK KAPALUA – Daily from 11am-4:30pm, kama‘aina get 25 percent off food and drink with valid Hawaii ID. (DT Flemings Beach Park, Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Burgershackkapalua.com

CAFE CAFE MAUI – Open daily from 7am-4pm and Fridays until 10pm for Art Night, kama‘aina get 15 percent off all food and drink in Spetmeber. Uniformed first responders and Military receives 30 percent off at any time. (129 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

CANE AND CANOE – Daily in September and October, kama‘aina get 25 percent off with valid Hawaii ID. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – Daily, all day kama‘aina get 20 percent off. And during September they’re offering a Happy Hour Double Kama‘aina from 5-6pm–you get 40 percent off with valid Hawaii ID (does not include alcohol). (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE – Monday is Burger N’ Brews, offering any half-pound burger and Castaway IPA draft beer for $17.95. Tuesdays is Pasta Night, featuring buy-one-get-one free pasta special. Wednesday is Date Night, entrees, salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. Thursday is Taco Night, three tacos (mahi or chicken) with rice and beans for $15.95. Friday is Seafood Night, seafood extravaganza for two, with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread for $47.95. Saturday is Prime Rib Night, prime rib with baked potato and vegetable medley choose an 8oz for $24.95 or a 12oz for $29.95. Sunday is BBQ Rib Night, baby back pork ribs, vegetable medley and a choice of baked potato or white rice for $24.95. (45 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

CHEESEBURGER IN PARADISE – Open daily from 8am-11pm, kama‘aina and military get 15 percent off at any time. Early birds who dine between 8-11am can get the breakfast special for $5.99 and Bloody Mary’s and Mimosa’s are $5.50. (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

CHINA BOWL ASIAN CUISINE – Daily, kama‘aina get 10 percent off with valid Hawaii ID. (2580 Kekaa Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-0660; Chinabowlmaui.com

COOL CAT CAFE – Daily, all day kama‘aina get 20 percent off. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

DOWN THE HATCH – Everyday kama‘aina get 20 percent off all food and non-alcoholic beverages. During September from 7:30-10:30am, kama‘aina who buy one breakfast entree will get one free with valid Hawaii ID. (must present coupon on page 14 in Mauitime’s Taste of Maui 08/31/2017). Tuesdays starting at 9pm features a $5 food and drink menu and Wednesdays is wine night, $5 to sample 4 wines. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – Daily from 4:45-5:30pm, during September, offering a Taster Menu: three courses for $27, choice of starter, entree and dessert. (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FRIDA’S MEXICAN BEACH HOUSE – Daily, kama‘aina get 25 percent off food and beverages during lunch and dinner with valid Hawaii ID (bar seating only). (1287 Front St., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1287; Fridasmaui.com

HONU SEAFOOD AND PIZZA – Daily, kama‘aina get 25 percent off food and beverages during lunch and dinner with valid Hawaii ID (bar seating only). (1295 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9390; Honumaui.com

JAPENGO – Daily, kama‘aina get 15 percent off food. (excluding alcohol, tax and gratuity). (Hyatt Regency Maui, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

JAVA JAZZ – Early Bird Pasta Special. Daily from 2pm-5pm during the month of September, buy one pasta entree and receive the second for half off. Also, if you buy one 10oz hamburger, receive the second for $5. (3350 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Honokowai); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

KOHOLA BREWERY – Daily, kama‘aina receive 15 percent off on pint sales, except 5-7pm during Hoppy Hour. Monday’s from 5-11pm is Service Industry Night with Hoppy Hour prices and 15 percent off merchandise. (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

MAI TAI BAR – Daily, kama‘aina get 20 percent off food with valid Hawaii ID. (Sheraton Maui Resort, 2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

MALA OCEAN TAVERN – Daily, kama‘aina receive 25 percent off food and beverages during lunch and dinner with valid Hawaii ID (bar seating only). (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

MONSOON INDIA – Sundays from 11am-1pm, offers a lunch buffet for $24.95. (760 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-875-6666; Monsoonindiamaui.com

PACIFIC’O ON THE BEACH – Sundays and Mondays from 5:30-9pm, during the month of September, kama‘aina get half-off entrees with valid Hawaii ID. (one entree per person, offer not valid on to go orders or with any other special offers). (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

PAILOLO BAR AND GRILL – Daily, kama‘aina get 25 percent off food with valid Hawaii ID. (Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort, 6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – Friday and Saturday, starting at 9:30pm, get 30 percent off selected pizzas. Four-hour parking validation with purchase. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

PINEAPPLE GRILL – During the month of September kama‘aina get 20 percent off breakfast and lunch and from 5-6pm and 8-9pm kama‘aina who buy one dinner entree will receive the second for half off. On Tuesdays from 5-9pm, receive half off Chef’s Select Fish Special. Must have valid Hawaii driver’s license. (200 Kapalua Dr.); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

PULEHU, AN ITALIAN GRILL – Mondays from 8-9:30pm, kama‘aina get half off food, not valid with Tramonto Sunset Menu. Must show Hawaii ID and/or local business card. (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SANSEI – Thursdays and Fridays, starting at 10pm, during Sansei’s popular Karaoke nights, appetizers and sushi are half-off and select draft beers are discounted. (600 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-669-6286; Sanseihawaii.com

SEA HOUSE RESTAURANT – Daily from 7am-2pm and 5:30-9pm, during the month of September, kama‘aina get 25 percent off breakfast, lunch and dinner (excludes alcohol). (Napili Kai Resort, 5900 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Napili); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

SLAPPY CAKES – Daily, kama‘aina get 15 percent off with valid Hawaii ID. (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Honokowai); 808-419-6600; Slappycakes.com

SON’Z STEAKHOUSE – Daily from 5:30-9:30pm, during the month of September, kama‘aina get 25 percent off on food. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4506; Sonzrestaurant.com

TAVERNA – Mondays from 5-6pm, kama‘aina get half-off all entrees. Wednesday, get half off selected wines by the glass, at the bar only. Thursday thru Saturday after 9pm it’s the industry social with $9 speciality drinks, $2 off all beers and 25 percent off wines by the glass. (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

THE TERRACE – Open from 6:30-10:30am and until 11am on weekends, during the month of September kama‘aina receives 25 percent of breakfast. (The Ritz-Carlton, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SOUTH MAUI

5 PALMS RESTAURANT – Daily from 3-9pm and 9-10pm, get half-off Happy Hour Sushi with a one drink minimum per person (does not apply to other sushi or to-go orders). (2960 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2607; 5palmsrestaurant.com

ALOHA THAI FUSION – Monday-Friday, buy one entree and receive the second for half price. (115 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-268-7018; Alohathaifushion.com

AMIGO’S KIHEI – Daily kama‘aina get 20 percent off with valid Hawaii ID. (must present coupon on page 32 in Mauitime’s Taste of Maui Edition 08/31/2017). (1215 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-879-9952; Amigosmaui.com

BISTRO MOLOKINI – Daily, kama‘aina get 20 percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages. (not valid on Holiday Brunches or combined with any other discounts or promotions). (Grand Wailea, 3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

BOTERO LOUNGE – Daily, kama‘aina get 20 percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages (not valid on Holiday Brunches or be combined with any other discounts or promotions. (Grand Wailea, 3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

COW PIG BUN – Open Monday-Saturday from noon-midnight, during Happy Hour from 3-6pm and 10pm-Midnight, everyone gets 20 percent off the entire menu. (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

DUO STEAK AND SEAFOOD – Daily, kama‘aina get 20 percent off the entire check with valid Hawaii ID. (Four Seasons Resort, 3900 Wailea Alanui); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

FERRARO’S BAR E RISTORANTE – Daily, kama‘aina who buy one entree will get the second of equal or lesser value for free. (Four Seasons Resort, 3900 Wailea Alanui); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

GANNON’S – Daily from 11am-3pm, kama‘aina get 20 percent off lunch entrees and from 5-9pm get half off dinner entrees. Scorecard Special: 19 Hole Special: Anyone can bring in your current scorecard and your first well drink or beer will match your score! Round of 80 = $0.80 drink or beer. (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

GRAND DINING ROOM – Daily, kama‘aina get 20 percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages (not valid on Holiday Brunches or combined with any other discounts or promotions. (Grand Wailea, 3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – Tuesday starting 5pm, $1 Tacos and $3 Coronas and Cuervo shots. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN – Starting in September, on Thursdays from 5-7pm, kama‘aina get 25 percent off. (Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Alanui); 808-879-4655; Hmkmaui.com

HUMUHUMUNUKUNUKUAPUA‘A – Daily, kama‘aina get 20 percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages (not valid on Holiday Brunches or combined with any other discounts or promotions). (Grand Wailea, 3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

KAHALE’S MAUI’S LOCAL DIVE BAR – Tuesdays from 10am-6pm, during September, kama‘aina get half off their first appetizer. (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

KONO’S ON THE GREEN – Daily from 2:30-6pm, half off on tapas and pupus, $1 off all beers, and $8 specialty drinks. (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

MANOLI’S PIZZA COMPANY – Daily from 11am-Midnight, kama‘aina get 15 percent off food (not combinable with Happy Hour prices). (100 Wailea Ike); 808-874-7499; Manolispizzacompany.com

MATTEO’S OSTERIA – During September and October, kama‘aina get half off pasta or entree from 5-9pm during dinner, and keiki who get one pizza or pasta will receive a free sundae. On Wednesdays everyone receives half off selected bottles of wines. (161 Wailea Ike Pl.); 808-891-8466; Matteosmaui.com

PIZZA MADNESS – During September, receive $5 off a giant pizza (must present coupon on page 23 in Mauitime’s Taste of Maui 08/31/2017). (1455 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-270-9888; Pizzamadnessmaui.com

SANSEI – Thursdays and Fridays, starting at 10pm, during Sansei’s popular Karaoke nights, appetizers and sushi are half-off and select draft beers are discounted. (1881 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

SARENTO’S ON THE BEACH – Daily from 7am-10pm, kama‘aina get 15 percent off food (not combinable with happy hour prices). (2980 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-875-7555; Sarentosonthebeach.com.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – During the month of September and October, all day Ohana Special: Pizza with two toppings, breadsticks and four sodas for $25. Also enjoy Happy Hour from 11am-6pm with $4 Margaritas, well drinks and Bloody Mary’s and $3 Pacifico draft. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

THE PINT AND CORK – Tuesdays from 5-10pm, during September, kama‘aina who buy one entree will receive the second for half-off. Valid Hawaii ID required. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-BEER.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – Daily, kama‘aina who buy one entree will receive the second for half-off with a valid Hawaii ID. (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

VIBE BAR AND NIGHTCLUB – Formerly Ambrosia’s Martini Lounge, Vibe is open daily from 6pm-1:45am, and offer 20 percent kama‘aina discount from 6-10pm, with valid Hawaii ID. On Monday’s it’s Service Industry Night with half off well drinks and $2 off everything else (must present Maui liquor card). Tuesdays offers a two for one special, and throughout the week offer specials on different drink concoctions. Sundays have Happy Hour prices all night. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

VITAMIN BAR – On Sept. 8 from 3-5pm, receive half-off all vitamin, weight loss and energy shots (limit one shot per person, while supplies last). Medical Director Dr. Okwuje will be available to answer your health and wellness questions. There will also be a raffle and light refreshments will be served. Walk-ins welcome. (RevitalizeMaui, 300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-419-7445; Revitalizemaui.com

VOLCANO BAR AND GRILL – Daily, kama‘aina get 20 percent off food and non-alcoholic beverages (not valid on Holiday Brunches or combined with any other discounts or promotions). (Grand Wailea, 3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

WHAT ALES YOU – Tuesday, $10 Bowl and Pint Night (choose Chili and Rice or Chicken Bento Bowl). Friday, $10 Brat N’ Beer Night. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com

WOW WOW HAWAIIAN LEMONADE – Kama‘aina get $1 off any new jar purchase, anytime. (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-344-0319; Wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com

CENTRAL MAUI

808 ON MAIN – Mondays $5 Mojitos special, Tuesdays is Fat Tuesday $10 for beer and BBQ fries, Wednesday is Wing Wednesday $10 for beer and a half dozen wings, Thursday offers $5 specials and Saturday is $5 Bloody Mary’s. (2051 Main St., Wailuku); 808-242-1111; 808onmain.com

AMIGO’S KAHULUI – Daily kama‘aina receives 20 percent off with valid Hawaii ID. (must present coupon on page 32 in Mauitime’s Taste of Maui Edition 08/31/2017). (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-872-9525; Amigosmaui.com

ASIAN CUISINE AND SUSHI BAR – Daily from 12-2pm and 9pm-2am, receive half-off sushi specials. House Special $10.95 combination plate. (65 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-7776; Asiancuisinemaui.com

MAX’S RESTAURANT – Receive 10 percent off on you first party booking. (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-419-6784; Maxsrestaurantusa.com/maui

PLAYMAKERS SPORTS BAR – Tuesdays, tacos are $2 and throughout the week they offer free pool, darts and karaoke and a variety of specials. (928 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804; Facebook.com/Playmakers-Sports-Bar

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER – During September, shoppers who spend $100 or more Monday through Thursday anywhere in QKC will receive a free movie ticket from Consolidated Theaters Ka‘ahumanu 6. You may spend it at one location or multiple locations, as long as it totals $100 (excludes gratuity and tax). (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

RAMEN YA – Daily, receive a free gyoza with regular meal purchase. (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-9688; Ramenyahawaii.com

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – Fridays from 5-9pm, during September, kama‘aina receives half off Mango Hoisin Baby Back ribs and during Labor Day weekend Sept. 1-4 all can get 20 percent off all appetizers. (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

STEEL HORSE SALOON – Mondays, enjoy discounts on Martini’s; Tuesdays have $2 specials; Thursdays have Margaritas for $4, all made with fresh local flavors. (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

TOKYO TEI – On Tuesdays in September, kama‘aina can buy any Teishoku for $14 during lunch and dinner. (1063 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-242-9630; Tokyotei.com

WAILUKU COFFEE COMPANY – Monday-Saturday, 7am-5pm and Sunday, 8am-3pm. ChowNow online ordering available for full food and drink menu, receive 20 percent off your first order. Check into YELP and show proof of check-in to cashier to receive 15 percent off food and drinks. (26 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

WHOLE FOODS MARKET MAUI – Tuesdays, street-style tacos are buy two for $3 choose beef or tofu with cilantro, onions and Adoboloco Hot Sauce; Wednesdays, enjoy fresh, locally grown greens and veggies from the salad bar and save $1 or more off. Or try made-in-house dishes on the hot bar. Now including the smoked meat bar. (70 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; Wholefoodsmarket.com

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

HALI‘IMAILE GENERAL STORE – Monday through Friday, 11am-9pm and Saturday and Sunday 5-9pm, kama‘aina get 20 percent off dinner entrees and during lunch buy one lunch dessert get one free with the purchase of a lunch entree. On Sunday, all can enjoy a Prime Rib three-course prix fixe dinner for $38.95. (900 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

MAUIWINE – Daily from 10am-5:30pm, during September kama‘aina get half off tastings, and 15 percent off on purchases of wines by the bottle and MauiWine logo merchandise. (Ulupalakua Vineyards; 14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

NYLOS – Fine dining on Wednesdays, kama‘aina ala carte menu available with valid Hawaii ID. (115 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-3354; Nylosmaui.com

PAIA INN CAFE – On Saturdays and Sundays, kama‘aina receives 10 percent off during the month of September with valid Hawaii ID. (93 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-6000; Paiainncafe.com

THE WOODEN CRATE – Thursdays, kama‘aina get 20 percent off three-course family-style farm to table dinner with a valid Hawaii ID. Two seating times, 6:30pm and 7pm. (Lumeria Maui; 1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com