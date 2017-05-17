Sarento’s on the Beach now serving brunch every day until 3pm

I’m always looking for a new lavish brunch spot. But not everyone has the weekend off to spend brunching, which is why Sarento’s on the Beach just launched a new menu that offers their extravagant breakfast and new lunch items every day of the week.

If you’ve never been to Sarento’s, there’s no better time to go. They’re known for elegant dinners, but have been doing breakfast for the last four years or so. Most recently they added lunch and extended the breakfast offerings until 3pm.

Their location kills it along Keawakapu beach (they have parking in the back of the restaurant, just off South Kihei Road). Their dining room sits nearly on the sand, and every seat in the house offers a stunning ocean view. I couldn’t resist a swim after breakfast, but that might not be for everyone.

What is for everyone is their selection of tasty breakfast items. My server recommended the crepes stuffed with berries, Tahitian vanilla pastry cream and champagne lilikoi sauce. I couldn’t resist this signature dish, and it was spectacular. They also have French toast for those with a sweet tooth.

I also love their various Benedicts. The Pacific is a crab cake Benedict with a choron sauce–a hollandaise with a zing in it. It’s excellent, but so is the Canadian bacon if you’re a purist. They also have a veggie or a meat lover’s omelette, huevos rancheros, a breakfast burrito and loco moco. For the lighter side, there’s granola, Greek yogurt and fruit. It’s a well-rounded, well-executed breakfast menu. What’s more is they make excellent hash browns. My family loves hash browns–Sarento’s does them fresh and crisp on the outside. Every order came out perfect.

They have a great lunch menu, too. Burgers, fried chicken sando, beef tenderloin or turkey saltimbocca sandwich and fish tacos all had an ingredient or two that made it stand out. Then there’s the spaghetti and filet mignon meatballs or pasta primavera for those with a really big appetite. Cobb and chicken Ceasar salads, ahi carpaccio and calamari round out the lighter starter fares.

Lunch and breakfast items range from $14 to $20. They also offer a great selection of breakfast cocktails. You can order a Bloody Mary, Screwdriver, Bellini or Mimosa for $7 from 7am to 11am.

Sarento’s serves their breakfast from 7am to 3pm daily. They also have a happy hour from 3pm to 5:30pm. Then dinner service from 5:30 to 10pm. For more information or to make your reservation go to Sarentosonthebeach.com.

Sarento’s

2980 S. Kihei Rd.

808-875-7555

http://sarentosonthebeach.com/media/Brunch-2.pdf