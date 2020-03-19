Restaurants on Maui Open Status during COVID19

We want to support our restaurants and keep the public informed. Right now the recommendation is for social distancing, pivoting to take out, curbside delivery or meal deliveries. We wanted to compile a list of the restaurants on Maui that have let us know what their status is, and how they are preparing for the COVID19 protocols. If you are a restaurant or food provider on Maui and would like your information to appear here please email your details to jen@mauitime.com, or text to 808-280-3286



808 on Main -We are remaining open for takeout during the following hours. Monday to Friday 10:00am – 3:00pm. Closed Saturday and Sunday. 808-242-1111



Aloha Thai Fusion Restaurant – Kihei Safeway shopping center is open 7 days a week from 10-9 pm. Food truck in Kihei in front of WorldMark is open for take out 11-8 everyday, 808-268-7018. Food truck in Kahului is open for takeout and delivery from bitesquad and hopper, 10-8.



Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Lahaina – Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. will be open today and tomorrow – with 6 Feet Between all tables, and heavy sanitation guidelines. Take Out – Available now, limited menu, we can deliver to car or they can pick up in restaurant – to order call (808) 661-311. For Delivery – 808 Delivery! 10% off Delivery now through 3/31 to order download 808 Pickups app

Cafe Cafe Lahaina -We are offering curb-side pick up. We are offering “At Risk” hours, where people at risk or in a high-risk demographic to come in 30 mins before/after our regular hours of 7am to 3pm before the general public to place orders. Our call-in number is 808-660-0006. Best Practices: We have removed the self-serve station and provide single-serve packets of sugars and sweeteners; We will add milks and creams, and sweeteners (such as Agave and Honey) to the customer’s liking behind the counter; We are not accepting re-usable mugs or cups until further notice; We are sanitizing our work areas every hour; We are practicing safe food-handling as suggested by the CDC and Maui DOH. We are providing hand sanitizing finger bowls for customers as required.

Captain Jacks – Will be doing take out and hopefully delivery by the weekend. Captain Jack’s 808-667-0988

Charley’s Paia – Closed

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room- Wailea -Closed until further notice

Choice – We are still open for take out in Lahaina and Paia 8 AM – 3 PM, Kaanapali 8 AM – 2 PM. We are launching BITESQUAD delivery for our Paia shop starting tomorrow, Thursday. We are launching delivery for our Lahaina location starting Friday. Order online at www.choicehealthbar.com or 808.661.7711 and we will bring your order to your car for curbside pickup. We are offering a Wellness Boost Package: 2oz Pele’s Fire hot shot + detoxifying Charcoal Lemonade + large Soup for $16, that’s 20% off. 820 Olowalu Village Road, Lahaina HI 96761.



Cj’s Deli and Diner Kaanapali. CJ’s In Kaanapali is open and we are doing takeout services with our full menu. We are offering curbside service. It is very easy to park at the Fairway Shops right in front of our restaurant. Same operating hours as usual 7 am – 8 pm. Our phone number to call in orders 808-667-0968, extension 1. Our website cjsmaui.com



Coconuts Fish Cafe – Open at both locations

Cool Cat Cafe – Take out only. Limited hours 11am to 7 pm. Starting with full menu but will most likely be limited to Lunch items only, no entrees. Hoping to have delivery service to keep as much of our staff working as possible. Would assume delivery status would have to be determined when placing an order. Same contact info for orders and delivery availability: Cool Cat Cafe 808-667-0908

Cymz_Sweet_Kre8tionz Wailuku. Hope all is well! Stay safe and healthy! Hugz!! We are on Bitesquad & Door Dash Hours, are located within the app. Also, taking custom orders every week. We deliver direct to customers or businesses that are still operating. Our store front is closed to public since Monday until further notice

Da Kitchen – 20% off online orders, take out window available, curbside pickup. Dining room open till 3/20/2020. (808) 871-7782. 425 Koloa St. #104 (3.04 mi)

Da Nani Pirates food truck- Open for takeout from 11-8 everyday for take out and delivery through hopper and bitesquad. 808-250-6671. 1 Piikea Ave across from Longs.

Dirty Monkey – Closed until further notice

Down to Earth – Kahului -From all of us at Down to Earth, we’re here for you! We remain committed to ensuring the continued good health and safety of our customers and team members. While we are doing everything we can to help minimize contact, our stores will remain open to serve you with some understandable changes. If you have any questions, email us at socialmedia@downtoearth.org. DTE Kahului Personal Grocery Shopper Pick-Up Services. DTE Deli Ordering: In Store Pick-Up Our dining rooms will be closed as of Wednesday 3/18/20. Food purchased on site must be consumed away from the stores. Our Hot Bar and Salad Bars will be closed but our Made-to-Order items will still be available for order. These items can be ordered in store or online. Online orders are available for in-store pick-up. Click here to make an online order. To help minimize contact, our Kahului team is now offering Personal Grocery Shopping Services. Our team will do its best to fulfill your orders. As we anticipate having a lot of orders, your order may take a few hours to fulfill; we ask for your patience during this busy time. Email: kahuluipersonalshopper@downtoearth.org. Phone: (808) 877-2661

Fat Daddy’s Kihei is going to do take-out only from 3 to 8 pm. Our number is 808-879-8711.

Fleetwood’s Lahaina -Closed

Frida’s Mexican Beach House – Dining Room Closed, Small Dinner Menu of take out items 808 661-1287

Habibi Makawao – Closed

Honu Seafood – Dining Room Closed, Small Dinner Menu of take out items. 808-667-9390.

Honolulu Coffee Wailea – Open for take-out only. Operating 6:30AM – 12PM daily

Isana Kihei- We are open for takeout from 12-8pm daily.

The King Kamehameha Golf Club & Kahili Golf Course -Waikapu. Our buffets, banquets and member restaurant is closed, until further notice.



Jaws Country Store Haiku – Open



Kaanapali Beach Hotel – Our Legends of Kāʻanapali Lūʻau scheduled for March 23rd and March 30th will be cancelled. Our Sunday Champagne Brunch scheduled for March 22nd and March 29th will be cancelled. Our Easter Brunch scheduled for April 12th will be cancelled. Our services at the Tiki Bar effective through March 31st will be limited to take-out drinks only. For now, the Tiki Terrace will be offering both Breakfast and Dinner service with tables repositioned with appropriate “social distancing”. Our Tiki Grill and Grab N Go operations will maintain normal operations with no change. Currently, all F&B outlets operation hours remain the same at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel.

Kraken Coffee drive-thru coffee – Open from 6 am-630 pm everyday. Kihei at 1 Pi’ikea Ave across from Longs. Kahului at 370 Dairy Road

Lahaina Grill – During this global crisis in the face of COVID-19, we want to ensure the health and safety of our guests, team members and community. Lahaina Grill will be temporarily closing as of THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020 until further notice. We hope that your families will be healthy and safe during this time. Please visit our website at www.lahainagrill.com for updates and future communication. Mahalo for your understanding. Jurg Munch and our ‘ohana at Lahaina Grill



Leoda’s – Olowalu. We are open for to go orders only. Our customers are welcome to come in and order to go or by phone. We have modified our hours from 10m to 8pm until deemed necessary to change. We have our full lunch and dinner menu available and all our signature 5 sweet pies as well. Thank you for informing the community and we look forward to the future.



Lineage – Wailea 4 PM – 8 PM Take out only. 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, #OP-2, Wailea, HI 96753. 808.879.8800



Longhi’s Wailea – Take-out orders and curbside pickup available by calling the restaurant at (808) 891-8883. Delivery will soon be available via Door Dash.Menus available at https://www.longhis.com/waileamenu



Ma’alaea General Store We will remain open for take out/curbside pick up and free delivery from Ma’alaea harbor. We also offer most kitchen, food staples, produce, dry good and yes toilet paper etc. Order number 808-242-8900 http://maalaeastore.com/ Is to email an order. Full menu as it stands now but possibly scaled down in the future



Maui Brewing Co in Kahana and Kihei will be closed today through April 1st.



Maui Brick Oven is doing carry out only. May possibly delivery to limited area. 808-874-7896



Maui Burgers Kihei – Open from 10-9 7 days a week for take out and has delivery options through bitesquad and hopper. Can call ahead 808-419-6389.

Maui Coffee Roasters – All orders will be for takeout only. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the store at any given time. If you would like to call in your order or order online but don’t want to come into the store, we will deliver your order to your car. Just give us a description of your car when placing an order. See order information below. We want to thank you for all your support and understanding in this unprecedented time and will continue to update you as time goes on. For ordering: Phone – 808-877-2877, Online – mauicoffeeroasters.com/café, In-store – Take out orders only.



Maui Oma Coffee Roasting Co. Maui Oma Roasting Co. remains open for wholesale orders and servicing our customers. Our Roastery will open Monday through Friday 7:30 am – 3:00pm. Coffee orders can be placed via phone at 808-871-8664 and ready for pick up the same day.We’ll also continue with our twice a week delivery to all our customers.



Moku Roots at Lahaina Gateway Offering pre prepped meals as well as their normal menu from 10:30AM-3PM, and is also offering curbside delivery. Call the restaurant at 808-214-5106 when they are in the parking lot and orders will be brought out. Moku Roots also carries bulk goods including but not limited to zero waste olive oil, homemade granola, macadamia nuts and more.



Monkeypod Kitchen Wailea and Kaanapali Both restaurants are paring down to only togo menus. Pick up for now but we are working on a delivery option. We have pared down the menu and reduced prices to help people save where they can. Our menus are on our website: www.monkeypodkitchen.com. Phone number at Wailea is (808)891-2322, Kaanapali (808) 878-6763. People can walk up to order as of now. All over the phone orders are paid over the phone as well.



Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food – Open modified hours from 11-3 and 5-8 daily for take out orders only.

Pauwela Store -Haiku- We remaining open for our normal business hours (8am-10PM) and keeping all essentials stocked for our community. It has been difficult with distributor shortages but we remain fairly well stocked.



PI Artisan Pizzeria is open for business as usual

The Pint & Cork Wailea- Closed until further notice

Pita Paradise – Wailea We are open for takeout from 12-8pm daily.

Pizza Paradiso -Honokowai-Pizza Paradiso will be closed for restaurant dining beginning today March 18. 2020 until further notice. To go and carryout service is available 7 days a week from 10am-9pm- Lunch and dinner/ gelato, Ice cream, Dole Whip and other Mediterranean desserts. Number to call is (808) 667-2929 and ordered can be put in online at Pizzaparadiso.com. The health and safety of our guests, employees and community is our priority.

Ruth Chris Wailea – Closed

Satori-Makawao -We are a farm to table sushi truck serving primarily sushi rolls, ramen, and kombucha on tap. We have extended our hours during this time to accommodate takeout options upcountry to 12-7 Tuesday – Saturday. 3654 Baldwin Ave. so guests are welcome to eat in the lot but we are using only disposable plates now. Taking call in orders at 530-902-1300.

SixtyTwo MarcKet – Wailuku -Currently is still open for dining in (with social distance of at least 6 feet when seating guests). We are now making breakfast menu available whole day long instead of only morning time. Online order and payment is encouraged via www.sixtytwomarcket.com, or call the restaurant at 808-793-2277. We will launch meal prep service later this week, with cooked and chilled nutrition balanced meal. They can be grab and go at the Hostess stand. We will assess the situation on a daily basis while still figuring out ways to provide good food to our local community.



Slappy Cakes – Honokowai -Open for take out only now. Full menu, call in 808-419-6600



South Shore Tiki Lounge Kihei – Temporarily Closed



Stewz Burgers Kihei Stewz Burgers Kihei open regular hours 12 noon -8pm daily 808-879-0497. Stewz Burgers food truck Kulamalu open Thursday -Saturday 11am-6:30pm

Surfclub Tacos Paia- closed

Teddy’s Bigger Burgers – Open & operating normal hours offering take-out only. To call in orders, please contact the restaurant at 808-661-9111.

Thai Chef Lahaina Open normal business hours full menu for takeout only. Lunch mon-fri 11am-2pm. Dinner mon-sat 5pm-9pm. We may change that to 8 pm in future. We can also do curbside pickup. Our number 667-2814. Our website thaichefrestaurantmaui.com has our menu online. 808pickuos also does delivery for us. Thank you

Tommy Bahama Wailea – Closed until further notice

Vana Paia is closed



Wailuku Coffee Company – Curbside Delivery Now Available! Order Online (check the location ) Call cafe when you arrive. Wailuku 808.495.0259. Haiku 808.868.3229. Give us your name & parked location, we’ll walk it out to you! We are open for take out & curbside delivery. Starting 3/19 Wailuku hours for take out & curbside are 7-3pm, Haiku 7 -2pm. Updates will be posted on social media daily. www.wailukucoffeeco.com



