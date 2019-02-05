Kraken is open for business as a drive through coffee truck that likes to pump their music in the Kihei Station food truck lot on Piikea every day starting at 6am. Matt and Magna Pigneiro and Josh and Duangjai Marten have teamed up to bring you this new concept in local coffee. They have chosen a low acid Maui blend and serve a standard 4 shots in their 20 ounce coffees.

“The name was inspired from being related to Blackbeard the pirate,” says Josh Marten. “Being a descendant of Edward Teach himself we wanted to develop something catchy, a name that teaches out and grabs ya! What better to grab you then tentacles from the kraken. We are trying to bring 2 things to Maui: one is easily accessible drive thru coffee stands with the service and aloha that seems to be forgotten at times here . We play upbeat dance music outside as people drive up. Number two is give a great coffee experience with very well trained baristas. Not only do we offer great service but our coffee is different. We want you to feel like you have already had your coffee even before you leave.”

They also have a very unique burrito, the loco moco breakfast burrito. It comes with gravy inside and on the side. They also serve pastries and vegan banana bread from the Maui Bread Company Bakery. The Kombucha on tap they serve is made by local company Vitalitea. They really focused on a coffee blend that won’t bother.

“We offer kombucha and nitro cold brew on tap that are incredible,” says Marten. “We have smoothies with fresh fruit in them. We make some very unique coffee drinks you won’t find anywhere. Our coffee is special because we use a blend of coffee that not only has actual Maui coffee beans in it but is lower in acid. It won’t bother the stomach. The coffee from large companies, even small, is sometimes so dark and acidic that people have stomach issues when they drink it. So.we have found a blend that offers even better taste without the severe acid problems of other coffee places. We hope to revolutionize the coffee industry and plan on opening these coffee trucks all through Hawaii and then the mainland as well.”

In addition to their very special coffee blend, they have a noteworthy style going on from logo to tees to truck exterior. The Kraken is a mythical sea beast that looks like it shares some DNA with the octopus. It has long been a favorite theme for traditional tattoo artists and vintage illustrations. Kraken Coffee Maui has given their kraken an edgy island tone and branded it on tees, coffee bags, hats and more.

“Our unique branding and unique coffee and exceptional upbeat customer service will totally change how people receive their coffee,” says Marten. “This is not your quiet stuffy library room coffee. This is in your face to unleash your inner kraken inside your body and make you feel awesome right from the moment of driving in or using our walk up window. We have t-shirts mugs hats and even sell our coffee beans. Our level of service and commitment to quality is very high.”

You will be given a golden opportunity to try Kraken Coffee this Saturday where they will be celebrating their opening with free coffee for all kama’aina (with HI ID), and 50% off for everyone else, with lots of other schwag giveaways.

“Grand opening is from 10 to 2 PM on February 9th with free coffee for everyone with Hawaiian ID,” says Marten. “We really wanted to give back to the community and show appreciation for all the residents of Maui. We will have free gifts prizes and a DJ.”

For more information check their facebook page. (1 Piikea Ave., Kihei) 808-495-1885