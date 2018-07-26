Maui Restaurant Kō welcomes new general manager

Benjamin Quick was recently hired as general manager for the Fairmont Kea Lani’s signature restaurant, Kō. Quick brings more than 10 years of progressive restaurant management and hospitality experience to his new position. He most recently was the Director of Banquets at Swissotel Chicago. Quick also has held positions as Director of Outlets at Fairmont Orchid Hawai‘i as well as Food and Beverage Outlets Manager at Fairmont Chicago.

“We are thrilled to welcome Benjamin to lead Fairmont Kea Lani’s signature restaurant, Kō,” said resort General Manager Michael Pye. “Benjamin’s extensive background in food and beverage leadership along with his passion for creating unforgettable experiences will propel the award-winning Kō experience to new heights.”

Kō, which translates to sugarcane in Hawaiian, is inspired by the sugarcane plantation era, a time when people from around the world came to the Hawaiian Islands to work in the fields, bringing with them recipes and cooking techniques from home while utilizing the ingredients available to them in the islands. Today, this culinary evolution is now considered modern Hawaiian cuisine, the core of which influenced by the islands’ immigrants including Hawaiian, Chinese, Filipino, Portuguese, Korean, and Japanese.

Photo courtesy Fairmont Kea Lani Maui