Maui Food News: Westin KOR Awards $3K to Maui Culinary Academy, Four Sisters Filipino Food, and The Whole Foods Eat Right Challenge

Kudos goes to the Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas, Maui No Ka Oi Magazine, and Chambers and Chambers Wine Merchants, who raised $3,125.00 for the Maui Culinary Academy. The amount raised was the largest for the Aipono wine dinner series done at the Westin KOR restaurant Pulehu, an Italian Grill. The the event provided students a unique opportunity to apprentice under resort executive chef Francois Milliet, one of Maui’s top chefs.

If you haven’t tried Four Sisters new restaurant on Vineyard Street, its about time. Their daily $10 buffet from 10am to 2pm features something new everyday and different types of cuisine, American on Monday, Mexican on Tuesday, Japanese/Korean on Thursday, just to name a few, while everyday its standards include Filipino specialties like pork and peas, pansit, adobo, and pinakbet. On Sunday its a brunch buffet replete with omelette and waffle station, carving station and salad bar, for $16. This Saturday they are hosting their own Ki Ho’alu, with the Hawaiian music of ‘Olahou at 6:30pm. The dinner buffet is $13 from 5 to 8pm. Most recently I was there grinding the pandit and guinitaang manok, keep in mind they have a full menu in addition to the buffets.

This Thursday is Girls Day or Hina Matsuri if you speak Japanese. Celebrate one of the few holidays that honors girls in fine form at the Raku Japanese Restaurant at the Makena Beach Resort, they are offering an amazing traditional three course menu for $38. You can nosh on kinchaku, chirashi sushi, sakura mochi, and hina arare. Their $5 Makena sling on special will light up any girl with Kikusai sake, Kai lychee vodka, lime and ginger ale. See the whole menu and more info here.

Eat Right America (eatrightamerica.com) and Whole Foods Market have teamed up to offer a health smart challenge for 28 days, which I have enrolled. I will be focusing on plant based nutrient based diet. This month, follow the progress of myself and the group of about 30 on Mauidish.com for the month of March.