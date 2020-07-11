Jini’s Curry Closing: Last Day for Delicious Curry July 29

Jini’s Fijian Curry closes July 29, 2020 on Maui

I have been pondering the best way to tackle covid season restaurant closures, and the result I came up with is just head on. These may not be lengthy stories, but they bear mentioning, especially when a small mom and pop shop like Jini’s Fijian Curry sends me a sad press release. “Last chance for curry plates, we loved serving you for the past 7 years.” It reads like a punch to the gut. My tastebuds and tummy will miss this cuisine.

“I know, most of my customers are literally crying to see me go. I am heart broken but the fact is I can not continue anymore with the piling up bills,” says Jini. ” We will serve until 29th of July. Monday to Friday you can come by and pick up from 11am to 2pm. People can call ahead 808-243-3454 or text on 808-276-7215 or email fijiindianfood@gmail.com. Thank you always for helping us, please stop by for your vegan dishes!”

Fijian Curry – Last Message to Customers

Jini was always doing her part to keep Wailuku residents like myself fed. Two months ago she announced her pay it forward lunches for first responders and hungry homeless. https://mauitime.com/food-drink/maui-food-news/jinis-curry-feeds-the-hungry-with-pay-forward-lunch/

To remember the old times here is the happier article about their one year anniversary. They will be missed. Their curry was bomb, the dahl was amazing, their salads and sides were ono. I could never leave the shop with less than 4 extra samosas, and extra tamarind sauce. So stop by and say goodbye and take some plates to go.

