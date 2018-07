Honu Seafood and Pizza will be celebrating their 7th anniversary on Wednesday, August 1st. Located on Maui’s west side with fabulous views and a fantastic menu, they will be offering Kama‘aina a sweet special with HALF-OFF: Ahi Bruschetta, Pizzas, Salads and Bottles of Wine while dinning at the bar. A Valid State of Hawai‘i ID is required. 1295 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-9390; Honumaui.com

(Not to be used in conjunction with any other promotional discounts.)