Get Your Local Grinds Now, Da Kitchen to Close

Da Kitchen Hawaiian Plate by Sean Hower

Da Kitchen is legend in Kahului and Kihei for their generous and ono plates. We always took visiting folks to eat there, the menu had plenty to choose from, and all the favorites. The consistently won Best Plate Lunch or Best Local Food in the Best of Maui Readers Poll year after year. What was your favorite dish at Da Kitchen?

They sent their fans this lovely message on instagram:

It has been the greatest pleasure serving our community, ohana, and visitors over the past 20 years. The support and love for our vision and appreciation for our flavors was beyond what we could have ever imagined. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel. It brings us great sadness to announce that we will be suspending food service in our Kahului location. Our last day of operation will be on Wednesday 7/22/2020. To our amazing team members who have been part of our journey, we are so thankful to each and every one of you who has been a part of our growth and success. You all played such an important role in shaping Da Kitchen into what we are today and we appreciate you all. To our loyal guests, raving fans, and visitors, your love and support has made this 20 year amazing journey possible. We hope that our food has brought the same joy to you that it has brought to us to serve you over the years. While we don’t know if this is goodbye forever, know that you, the plates, smiles, and experiences we shared will live in our hearts forever”

They will be serving their menu, go fullfill that craving before July 22 and say aloha.

Da Kitchen, 425 Koloa St Suite 104, Kahului, HI 96732. (808) 871-7782

