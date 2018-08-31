Down the Hatch welcomes new executive chef

Brian Reilly is the new executive chef at Down the Hatch in Lahaina. Reilly is adding new personal touches to the menu and working closely with island fish suppliers to continue to get the freshest local fish from the Lahaina Harbor. But the most significant change: Reilly plans to keep the kitchen open later, making Down The Hatch the only restaurant on Maui’s west side open past midnight.

Reilly, who was born in South Dakota, has worked in the culinary field for 24 years. His career began at the age of 13, in the kitchen of a hometown hotel, where he said his passion was ignited. Reilly earned a degree from the Art Institute of Colorado with a focus in the Culinary Arts. He then cultivated his culinary skills working at a number of locations including 10 years at the Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas’ trio of award-winning restaurants, Pulehu, Auntie’s Kitchen, and Pailolo.

Reilly is embracing the “Southern Aloha” spirit that DTH is known for, in addition to other changes. One of the first: He will be introducing fresh tortillas made in-house for DTH’s tacos.

Photo courtesy Down the Hatch