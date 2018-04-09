Cool Cat’s 15th Anniversary and 6th annual Front Street Classic Car Show in Lahaina

Cool Cat’s 15th Anniversary and the sixth annual Front Street Classic Car Show will happen on Friday, April 13. Presented by Cool Cat Cafe and the Lahaina Town Action Committee, this family-friendly celebration will offer many activities. The show will be opened by Darren Lee of the Elvis Burn n’ Love show, then there’ll be a Burger Eating Challenge, live music with Kona Storm, classic car show awards, a silent auction and more. Free. 5-9pm. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com
Photo: Sean M. Hower
