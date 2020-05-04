Broth at Alive and Well Maui Launches Biodynamic CSA Box

Broth at Alive and Well has added a CSA box with lots of value added goodies to their menu

I really love the food offered at Broth in Kahului. The menu is locally sourced from the proteins to the produce, and lots of dietary restrictions can be satisfied here from vegan, vegetarian, raw, keto, paleo, gluten-free to carnivore. Even more, the menu is delicious with asian and pacific rim inspired dishes and sandwiches, salads, bowls, grab and go, smoothies, and sushi.



With the onset of the islandwide shutdown Broth has kept its doors open for healthy breakfast and lunches, and a big endearing sign on the exterior of their shop that reads We Miss You. This former gathering spot is observing social distancing, but has found the time to come up with a brand new menu item, “the Broth Box” which gives fans a chance to grocery shop their goods. I asked Broth Chef, Noah Schuster about his new concept and what makes it different.



“The idea behind this concept is just to create a sustainable future for our community,” says Schuster. “What an opportunity to be able to support farmers ranchers and vendors who create there products from the ‘aina’s bounty. I soon hope to be creating meal kits and offering online demos on how to utilize the products in the broth box and meal kits. The broth box has definitely proving to be a nèw rich world filled with opportunity and inspiration.”



I really like their CSA box options, it is one of the most customizable I have seen. The minimum order is $30 for the box, but you can pick up eggs, fantastic local produce, marinated meats from Toohey’s Butchery, fermented veggies, broths, juices, raw mac nut cheese, and much more.



“Our product is very different from other boxes available,”says Schuster. “We are offering a well-rounded selection of products including local sustainable meats, biodynamic produce, cold pressed juices, both bone broth and vegetable based broths. Coming soon will be supplement health and beauty products, artisan bread, seasonings condiments, dressing, preserves and much much more. Also delivery is available through 808 Pick Ups. Online, broth app, and also phone order are all great ways to order. We also take orders in store 9 to 5 Monday through Saturday.”



Ordering is easy, you can pick what you want in the box on their website, or the Broth at Alive and Well app and choose the box items there. Call 808-877-4950 to order by phone. They also have delivery options, curbside delivery, and don’t be afraid to order lunch while you are at it.



Broth at Alive and Well

340 Hana Hwy, Kahului, HI 96732

(808) 877-4950

https://www.brothonlinestore.com/order-online

