2017 Maui Thanksgiving Offerings

Turkey, stuffing and pie–oh my! It’s that time of the year when the sweet aroma of Thanksgiving hits the air. But if you’re like me and don’t do cooking, then you’ll love our handy list of places that will take the stress out of the kitchen. Take a peek at this mouthwatering list.

LEODA’S KITCHEN AND PIE SHOP – Let Leoda’s take care of your Thanksgiving and pre-order your special turkey dinner and pie. (820 Olowalu Village Rd.); 808-662-3600; Leodas.com

CELEBRATIONS MAUI – If holiday party planning have you down, let Celebrations Maui make your Thanksgiving feast. 808-572-4946; Celebrationsmaui.com

TAVERNA KAPALUA – Taverna will take the stress out of hosting your Thanksgiving holiday event and customize the occasion based on your individual needs. Their beautiful Kapalua restaurant space is perfect for any event. (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

COOL CAT CAFE – Until, Thu. Nov 30. Nothing says Thanksgiving like home cookin’ and it’s the perfect time to try the “Biscuits N’ Gravy” burger of the month. A signature Angus beef burger topped with breakfast sausage, peppered country gravy, bacon bits and diced scallions all between a fresh baked buttered biscuit. Try it with their LifeFoods Veggie patty. 10:30am-10pm. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

DOWN THE HATCH – Wed. Nov 22. The night before Thanksgiving, bring on the good times for the holiday season. Reunite with friends, make new ones and enjoy some holiday cheer. DJ Leanne will start spinning at 10pm. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – Wed. Nov 22. Closed on Thanksgiving day, party the night before for a pre-Thanksgiving party with DJ Illz. 9pm. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

PADDLE FOR HUNGER 2017 – Thu. Nov 23. On Thanksgiving Day, the Maui community will come together for the 17th year of Paddle for Hunger, a benefit to support Maui Food Bank in its mission to help feed the hungry. Times will not be recorded and everyone’s a winner. Door prize tickets will be given to everyone who registers. Participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item and/or donation. Spectators are encouraged to come by, cheer on teams, win door prizes, and bid on silent auction items. 7-11am. (Kihei Canoe Club, 59 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-877-3680; Paddleforhunger.com

TURKEY TROT – Thu. Nov 23. Hosted by the Valley Isle Road Runners (VIRR), this is a unique race where the winners are the runners who are closest to guessing their time in the 16-mile or 8-mile runs, not who crosses the finish line first. No timing devices allowed. Online pre-registration is open until 11am on Nov. 22. Cost is $15 for non-members and VIRR members are free. Race day registration is $20 for everyone. 7-11am. (Rice Park, Lower Kula Rd.); VIRR.com

ALALOA LOUNGE – Thu. Nov 23. Cheer on your favorite team while enjoying a special football menu and full bar. With 80″ televisions, air conditioning and stunning ocean views, this is an ideal place to watch your Thanksgiving day games. Menu highlights include Football Fried Rice, Corned Beef Hash Loco Moco and the Hail Mary Cocktail. Kama‘aina will receive a 20 percent savings on food with valid Hawaii ID. 8am-6pm. (Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

KING KAMEHAMEHA – Thu. Nov 23. Head to Waikapu for a scenic Thanksgiving brunch with live entertainment by Willie K and Gretchen Rhodes. There will be a salad, entree and breakfast stations, dessert and beverages. There will be two seating times available 9-11am and 12-2pm. Cost is $60 per person and $30 for children 10 and younger. Reservations required. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA – Thu. Nov 23. Spend Thanksgiving overlooking Ma‘alaea. Enjoy appetizers such as seared pumpkin seed encrusted ahi with butternut squash puree. Try the variety of entrees like the chef’s fresh catch, herb-infused, oven-roasted turkey or garlic rosemary prime rib. Desserts include Champagne and chocolate raspberry cake. Book reservations online. 10:30am-3pm. (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

LAVA ROCK BAR AND GRILL – Thu. Nov 23. Eat drink and be Thankful while enjoying a special Thanksgiving feast with Hawaiian style kalua turkey, homemade gravy and more. Cost is $29.99. Reservations recommended. 11am-10pm. (1945 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

TIKI TERRACE – Thu. Nov 23. Enjoy your holiday with family, friends and a fabulous Thanksgiving feast, with traditional and local favorites. The Early Bird Buffet is from 11am-1pm, priced at $47 per person and $26 for children 6-12. Dinner is from 3-7pm, priced at $53 per person and $26 for children 6-12. There will also be live Hawaiian entertainment from 5-8pm. Keiki 5 and under eat free with a paying adult at both times. Reservations required. (Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, 2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

GANNON’S WAILEA – Thu. Nov 23. Enjoy a sweet and savory three-course Thanksgiving buffet. Cost is $60 for adults, $30 for keiki and complimentary for keiki under 6. 11am-7pm. (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

BURGER SHACK KAPALUA – Thu. Nov 23 – Sat. Nov 25. Offering Thanksgiving specials. 11am-4:30pm. (DT Flemings Beach Park); 808-669-6200; Burgershackkapalua.com

SWAN COURT – Thu. Nov 23. Fest on a holiday meal to remember overlooking waterfalls and the swan lagoon. Enjoy a gourmet Thanksgiving brunch featuring mustard-rubbed turkey with all the fixings, freshly baked pies and more. Cost is $65 per adult and $33 for children 5-12. 11am-2pm. (200 Nohea Kai Dr.); 808-661-4727; Bityl.com/swancourtbrunch

HALI‘IMAILE GENERAL STORE – Thu. Nov 23. Enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving day buffet will all of the delicious trimmings. Cost is $50 for adults, $25 for kids 7-9 and free for ages 6 and under. 12-6pm. (900 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Thu. Nov 23. Open from 7am-8pm, enjoy very special Thanksgiving dinner from 12-7pm with Chef Jesse Sword. Guava-braised Hawaiian kiawe slow-smoked turkey, wild mushroom turkey gravy, sage and macadamia nut stuffing, Hawaiian sweet purple potatoes topped with Hawaiian honey and marshmallows, pumpkin pie, pineapple crisps and more. Cost is $35 and half-priced for kids under 12. Reservations recommended. And on Fri. Nov 24, spend the night after thanksgiving in Paia with DJ Nu-Mark (of Jurassic 5) with special guest DJ BOOMSHOT from 9pm-close. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

THE TERRACE – Thu. Nov 23. Enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner buffet with live entertainment and a kids corner. Cost is $108 per adult, $48 per child and free for children 5 and under. Price includes welcome drink. 3-8pm. (Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT STREET – Thu. Nov 23. Enjoy Thanksgiving with a three-course feast with live entertainment. Call for reservations. $75. 4-8pm. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

BLACK ROCK KITCHEN – Thu. Nov 23. Celebrate Thanksgiving with a festive feast. Featuring three different turkey preparations, a variety of main entrees, an array of sides, a chilled seafood display and traditional desserts. Priced at $62 per adult and $31 per child ages 6-12. Reservations required. 4-8pm. (Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, 2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-921-4600; Sheraton-maui.com/upcoming-events

AUNTIES KITCHEN – Thu. Nov 23. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving dinner buffet with a seafood bar, herb roasted prime rib, kalua turkey with gravy and cranberry relish, guava-glazed ham, kalbi salmon and more. Some sides include macadamia nut and sausage stuffing, red bliss garlic mashed potatoes and coconut mashed Okinawan sweet potatoes. And indulge in desserts like, pumpkin and pecan pie, cakes and cookies. Cost is $59, $29 for children 4-12 and free for kids 3 and under. 4-8pm. (Westin Ka‘anapali Resort, 6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

KAHILI RESTAURANT – Thu. Nov 23. Enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner buffet with an array of fresh salads, juicy entrees, seafood on ice, a carving station, ono dessert and an assortment of beverages. There will be two seating times available, 4:30-6:30pm and 7-9pm. Cost is $45 per person and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations required. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

PULEHU, AN ITALIAN GRILL – Thu. Nov 23. Enjoy a prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner that includes mushroom ravioli with prosciutto and parmesan consomme, kale salad with tart cherries, marcona almonds and gorgonzola cheese and Chef Jesse’s herb-roasted turkey with lemon cranberry sauce and gravy served alongside wild rice stuffing with sausage, apples and garlic greens. End the night with pumpkin panna cotta with hazelnut crunch. $75. 5:30-8:30pm. (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

BANYAN TREE RESTAURANT – Thu. Nov 23. Enjoy a four-course Thanksgiving dinner and dessert buffet. Cost is $148 per person and includes special Thanksgiving drink. 5:30-9pm. (Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

MAKAWAO UNION CHURCH – Sun. Nov 26. Join Ram Dass for his annual Thanksgiving Sunday Satsang. Special guest Krishna Das and his band will share music and chants from their latest release “Trust in the Heart” in addition to an insightful dialogue of reflections, contemplations, meditations and words of wisdom. Following the program enjoy a dinner buffet provided by Monsoon India. Proceeds benefit the Maui Food Bank. $40. 4-7pm. (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

