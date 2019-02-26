The Wine & Food Classic is happening at Four Seasons Maui Resort from Friday, March 1st until Sunday, March 3rd. Perfect for foodies and wine lovers, the weekend celebration will feature a variety of events with world class vintners, master sommeliers, and celebrity chefs like Executive Chef Craig Dryhurst, Michelin-starred chefs Jason McLeod and Jason Fox, Top Chef stars, and more. Events include masterclasses, elite wine dinners, glassology, an oceanfront gala, brunch and bubbles, and a 200th anniversary with Champagne Billecart-Salmon. Go online for a full schedule, tickets and staycation packages. $250+. Four Seasons Resort Maui, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; fourseasons.com/mauiclassic
photo courtesy of Crissa Hiranaga
