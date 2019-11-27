Wild Food Hike Poli Poli at Al‘i Kula Lavender Farm

There’s another Wild Food Hike at Ali‘i Kula Lavender Farm on Sunday, December 1st. Hosted by Sunny Savage, the gathering allows attendees to explore in-the-know areas and forage for living and edible wild foods. Guests are encouraged to bring water, lunch/snacks, and unpredictable weather items like rain jackets and sturdy hiking shoes. Feel free to bring biodegradable offerings for the group to share. Park and meet below the Ali’i Kula Lavender Farm (after the cattle gate). 10am. Ali‘i Kula Lavender, (1100 Waipoli Rd., Kula); support@savagekitchen.com

photo courtesy of Sunny Savage

